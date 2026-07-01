Salman Khan’s Plea Against Kala Hiran Deferred Again By Delhi HC, Next Hearing On July 6

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court deferred hearing Salman Khan's 'Kala Hiran' petition.

Producer Jani alleged threats, settlement attempts concerning Khan's petition.

Producers stated film uncertified; rejected personality rights allegations.

The Delhi High Court has once again deferred the hearing on a petition filed by Salman Khan against the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The actor has sought to restrain the promotion and release of the film.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the court postponed the proceedings, noting that the reply affidavit has not yet been placed on record.

Counsel for the film’s producers informed the court that the movie has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and argued that there is no urgency in the matter. The next hearing has been scheduled for July 6.

Producer Amit Jani’s Allegations

Ahead of the hearing, producer Amit Jani opposed Salman Khan’s petition and made several serious allegations while presenting his legal and factual arguments. Speaking to IANS, Jani claimed that during the previous hearing, Salman Khan’s legal team had sought an interim stay on the film, but the court decided to hear the other side before passing any order.

“During the last hearing, when his counsel sought interim relief, the court said it would first hear the other side. We had not received a copy of the petition. The hearing was on the 19th, but the copy was emailed only on the 17th, leaving us with no time to prepare. On the same WhatsApp number through which I received the petition, I also received a call from Shahzad Bhatti, who I claim is based in Pakistan. He told me to reach a settlement with Salman Khan and arrange a meeting with him. He said he would compensate me for the money invested in the film, and threatened that if I refused, my family and I would be attacked with bombs or drones…,” he told IANS.

ALSO READ| ‘Who Keeps Taking Back Shots?’ Neha Dhupia Schools Paparazzi, Video Goes Viral

Jani also alleged that the same WhatsApp number from which he received the petition was later used by a person identifying himself as Pakistani terrorist Shehzad Bhatti to contact him. He claimed the caller, whom he alleged is based in Pakistan, pressured him to settle the matter with Salman Khan and arrange a meeting.

“...I have been receiving calls from Shahzad Bhatti, Rohit Godara, and D-Company... The film will be released, and we plan to release it worldwide on 7,000 to 8,000 screens. Salman Khan cannot decide who makes a film on which subject,” he further told news agency IANS, before adding, “Salman Khan is not God….”

According to Jani, he was offered compensation for his investment in the film and was allegedly threatened that if he refused, he and his family could face a bomb or drone attack. However, ABP Live could not independently verify these allegations.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Lost Faith In Bollywood After Break-Up With Salman Khan, Claims Prahlad Kakkar

Amit Jani further said that he has full faith that the court will decide the matter solely on the basis of law and facts.

He added that a person’s stardom or popularity has no bearing on judicial decisions, pointing out that courts have previously ruled in several high-profile cases based purely on legal merits. “I feel that Salman Khan will not get any relief from the Delhi High Court because glamour or stardom does not work in courts. Sanjay Dutt’s stardom did not work; he was sentenced to six years. Salman Khan also went to Jodhpur with big lawyers, but even there, he was convicted by the lower court and then by the sessions court. Courts do not care about stars or glamour, no matter how big the superstar. As for the argument that I want to commercially benefit from Salman Khan’s name, tell me, films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race, Hello Brother, Biwi No. 1, Sikandar, and Tubelight have not benefited all of their producers. If producers of films in which he actually stars are suffering losses, how would I commercially benefit by using his name? He is not even the hero of my film. My film is about the 20-year struggle of the Bishnoi community, their dedication to wildlife and nature, their beliefs regarding blackbucks, their heritage, and the battle they fought with dignity despite facing threats and intimidation…,” he further said.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: On the Delhi High Court hearing actor Salman Khan's plea seeking to halt the promotion and release of the film 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy', film producer Amit Jani says, "I feel that Salman Khan will not get any relief from the Delhi High Court… pic.twitter.com/KXuql4Fbjt — IANS (@ians_india) July 1, 2026

Response To Personality Rights Allegations

Jani also rejected allegations that the film commercially exploits Salman Khan’s identity.

Addressing the personality rights issue, he said actor Kashif Iqbal Khan, who plays Ayan Khan in the film, was not made to resemble Salman Khan through prosthetics, special makeup or any visual techniques.

According to Jani, if viewers find a resemblance between the two actors, it is purely natural and does not amount to a violation of personality rights.

“He have raised two or three points before the court. One of them is the alleged violation of personality rights. Personality rights are violated when someone copies an actor's original voice or appearance. The actor in my film who plays Ayaan Khan is Kashif Iqbal Khan. I have not used prosthetics or makeup to make him look like Salman Khan or Ayaan Khan. He naturally looks the way he does. If Salman Khan believes that the actor resembles him, that is his perception…,” he said.