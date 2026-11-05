Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Trailer To Arrive Tomorrow; Here’s When

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom War drama inspired by 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Salman Khan’s much-awaited war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is set to unveil its trailer on Friday, November 6. The launch is reportedly scheduled to take place at 12 pm in Mumbai, giving fans their first extended glimpse of the film. The trailer has already received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has a runtime of 4 minutes and 43 seconds. Meanwhile, speculation continues over the film’s theatrical release date, with two possible dates reportedly under consideration.

When And Where To Watch Maatrubhumi Trailer?

According to reports, the makers are planning a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai on November 6. The trailer is expected to be unveiled at 12 pm and will subsequently be available across digital platforms.

The trailer has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC and has a runtime of 4 minutes and 43 seconds. Its unusually long duration has also attracted attention ahead of the launch.

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Maatrubhumi Release Date Still Under Discussion

While the trailer launch date has been reported, the film's theatrical release date remains uncertain. Maatrubhumi was earlier expected to arrive in cinemas on November 13. However, reports suggest that delays in obtaining the film's censor certificate have affected its release plans.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are considering November 20 or December 11 as possible release dates. An official announcement confirming the final date is still awaited.

If November 20 is finalised, the film could clash at the box office with Sunny Deol's Suryaa, which is also scheduled to release on the same date.

Maatrubhumi Clash With Sunny Deol’s Suryaa?

If the makers choose November 20 as the release date, Maatrubhumi could clash at the box office with Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Suryaa, which is also scheduled for that day.

However, the possible clash remains subject to confirmation of Maatrubhumi’s release date. With two prominent Bollywood stars potentially arriving in cinemas on the same day, the reported development has already attracted attention among moviegoers.

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About Maatrubhumi

Originally announced as Battle Of Galwan, the film was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the war drama is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Salman Khan plays Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who led Indian soldiers during the confrontation. The film also features Chitrangda Singh, Prashant Tamang, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary in important roles.

The film's subject and reported references to China had reportedly led to challenges during its development and clearance process. With the trailer now cleared, audiences are waiting for a closer look at the film before its theatrical release.