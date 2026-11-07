Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman portrays Colonel Santosh Babu in upcoming 'Maatrubhumi' film.

Colonel Babu awarded Maha Vir Chakra for Galwan courage.

Khan wittily dismissed a biopic, hinting at hidden secrets.

'Maatrubhumi', based on Galwan clash, releases December 4.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently drawing attention for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The makers unveiled the film’s trailer on November 6, and it received a positive response from viewers. During the launch event, Salman interacted with the media and answered several questions, including one about the possibility of a film being made on his life. His witty response soon became a talking point.

ALSO READ: Two Men Aged 22 Arrested Over Shooting At Kapil Sharma’s Café In Canada

Salman Khan’s Cryptic Response On His Biopic

When asked if his life could inspire a biopic, Salman responded in his trademark humorous style. The actor played down the idea, saying, "Aisa kuch nahi hai meri zindagi mein ki meri zindagi par bani film chale. Sach mein kuch nahi hai." [There is nothing in my life that would make a film based on it successful. Honestly, there is nothing.]

However, he quickly added a remark that left the audience amused. Salman said, “Lekin aisa bahut kuch hai, agar woh saamne aa gaya toh bahut saare log doob jaayenge."[But there is a lot that, if it comes out, will bring many people down.]

His comment prompted laughter among those present at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Flash (@bollywoodflash01)

Salman Khan To Portray Colonel B Santosh Babu

In Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, Salman will portray Indian Army Colonel B Santosh Babu, who served as the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. He led Indian soldiers during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. In recognition of his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Did Kaashvi Hiranandani Hint At A Breakup With ScoutOP? 'Last Act' Remark Sparks Buzz

‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’ Release Date And Cast

The film is based on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Chitrangda Singh will also play a key role alongside Salman. The supporting cast includes Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 4. It has been produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Apart from this project, Salman is busy shooting for another upcoming film, in which he will share screen space with Nayanthara. The film is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.