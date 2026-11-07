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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Opens Up About Possibility Of His Biopic At 'Maatrubhumi' Trailer Launch, Says 'Log Doob Jaenge'

Salman Khan Opens Up About Possibility Of His Biopic At 'Maatrubhumi' Trailer Launch, Says 'Log Doob Jaenge'

Salman Khan makes a witty remark about a possible biopic at the Maatrubhumi trailer launch, saying many people could sink if certain details emerge.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman portrays Colonel Santosh Babu in upcoming 'Maatrubhumi' film.
  • Colonel Babu awarded Maha Vir Chakra for Galwan courage.
  • Khan wittily dismissed a biopic, hinting at hidden secrets.
  • 'Maatrubhumi', based on Galwan clash, releases December 4.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently drawing attention for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The makers unveiled the film’s trailer on November 6, and it received a positive response from viewers. During the launch event, Salman interacted with the media and answered several questions, including one about the possibility of a film being made on his life. His witty response soon became a talking point.

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Salman Khan’s Cryptic Response On His Biopic

When asked if his life could inspire a biopic, Salman responded in his trademark humorous style. The actor played down the idea, saying, "Aisa kuch nahi hai meri zindagi mein ki meri zindagi par bani film chale. Sach mein kuch nahi hai." [There is nothing in my life that would make a film based on it successful. Honestly, there is nothing.]

However, he quickly added a remark that left the audience amused. Salman said, “Lekin aisa bahut kuch hai, agar woh saamne aa gaya toh bahut saare log doob jaayenge."[But there is a lot that, if it comes out, will bring many people down.]

His comment prompted laughter among those present at the event.

 
 
 
 
 
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Salman Khan To Portray Colonel B Santosh Babu

In Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, Salman will portray Indian Army Colonel B Santosh Babu, who served as the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. He led Indian soldiers during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. In recognition of his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

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‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’ Release Date And Cast

The film is based on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Chitrangda Singh will also play a key role alongside Salman. The supporting cast includes Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 4. It has been produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Apart from this project, Salman is busy shooting for another upcoming film, in which he will share screen space with Nayanthara. The film is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Salman Khan's new film?

Salman Khan's upcoming film is titled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The trailer for the film was unveiled on November 6 and received a positive response.

Who does Salman Khan portray in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace?

In the film, Salman Khan portrays Indian Army Colonel B Santosh Babu. Colonel Babu was a commanding officer awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his leadership in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

When is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace scheduled to be released?

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 4.

What was Salman Khan's response about a biopic on his life?

Salman Khan humorously downplayed the idea of a biopic, stating there's nothing in his life for a successful film. However, he added that if some things came out, many people would be affected.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Maatrubhumi Maatrubhumi Trailer Salman Khan Biopic
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