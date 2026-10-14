Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman felt the presence, which never caused him any harm.

The ninth season of Koffee With Karan kicked off with Salman Khan as its first guest, and the Bollywood superstar wasted no time in making a surprising revelation. During his conversation with host Karan Johar, the Maatrubhumi actor recalled experiencing a mysterious presence in his room at his family home, claiming that he had never spent a night there alone.

‘Music Played On Its Own, Cupboards Would Open’

The revelation came after Karan recalled visiting Salman’s home to narrate a film script. He was surprised to find that the actor, despite his superstardom, had a relatively small room.

“Salman stayed with his family. There was Arbaaz, Sohail, Salman, Salma aunty, Salim sahab, everyone. And you had the tiniest room. And you had one closet, one cupboard. One bed. And I was shocked because I was like, this is Salman Khan’s room. And then I entered. And you sat there and removed all your clothes, and you were in yellow shorts. So, I was like, he should not think that I’m looking at him in any other way. So, I started narrating the film…,” Karan recalled.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Once Said ‘I’m A Virgin’ On ‘Koffee with Karan’; He Returns For Show’s Final Season

Salman then revealed that he had never stayed in the room alone. While one might assume he was referring to his brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz, the actor revealed something far more unusual.

“I stayed there with somebody who I’ve never seen. I’ve only heard that person. Only felt their presence behind my back,” Salman revealed.

An astonished Karan immediately asked, “Who?”

Salman gestured that he did not know who or what it was, and recounted the strange incidents he experienced. “So, every time I came out, the lights used to go on and off. The cupboards used to open up. The music used to come on. When I’d be in the bathroom, I would feel somebody outside, fidgeting with the cupboard and opening it.”

He added, “And then I figured out there was somebody there, something there.”

‘Was The Room Haunted?’

When Karan asked Salman whether he believed his room was haunted, the actor denied it but reiterated that he could feel someone’s presence.

“Every time I put on some music, I could feel it right behind me. And I would say, ‘What music would you like to hear?’ And I used to just press any button, and used to walk out,” Salman recalled, laughing.

ALSO READ| Qazi Touqeer Mocks Sachin Tendulkar In Commentary On Face-Off With Shoaib Akhtar, Repeatedly Calls Him ‘Little Master’

The actor also revealed that there was once a billiards table just outside his room, where he would play with his brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz. During their games, they would sometimes hear noises coming from inside the room, as though someone had entered it.

“There was a billiards table outside earlier. So when we used to play billiards, we used to hear somebody inside… Like the cupboard would open… Music would start…,” he said.

When Karan asked whether these unexplained incidents frightened him, Salman indicated that they did not bother him much, as the mysterious presence had never harmed him.

Salman ended the spooky anecdote on a humorous note.

“My only request was that, ‘If you’re a really beautiful woman, then you should show yourself to me.’”

‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 9

Koffee With Karan returned with its ninth season on October 14, with Salman Khan appearing as the first guest. The show streams weekly on JioHotstar, and the premiere episode also featured a special appearance by Karisma Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to feature in the season finale.