Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan appeared with increased armed security at Mumbai airport.

Security heightened following recent alleged shooting involving Tiger Shroff.

Unverified message warned film industry against working with Salman.

He continues facing threats, prompting official security reviews.

Salman Khan was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, with a visibly stronger security presence, days after an alleged shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. The development comes as the film industry remains concerned about threats against celebrities. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said security arrangements for actors would be reviewed after meeting Tiger at his residence. Armed personnel were seen accompanying Salman, who has faced repeated threats allegedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. An unverified voice message circulating after the Tiger Shroff incident also mentioned Salman and issued a warning to the Mumbai film industry.

Salman Khan Spotted With Armed Security At Mumbai Airport

Salman Khan was seen arriving at Mumbai’s private airport on Tuesday morning, accompanied by a larger security detail than usual. Armed officers from the Special Protection Unit were reportedly present, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The sighting comes amid renewed concerns over the safety of film personalities following the October 18 incident involving Tiger Shroff. Three people have been detained in connection with the case.

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After meeting Tiger at his residence, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had assured the actor that security arrangements for celebrities would be reviewed. The latest sighting of Salman has drawn attention to the security measures surrounding the actor, who has faced threats in the past.

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Unverified Voice Message Mentions Salman Khan

An unverified voice message circulating after the incident involving Tiger Shroff also mentions Salman Khan and warns people in the Mumbai film industry against working with him. The message allegedly names Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu as those taking responsibility for the incident.

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The voice message states, “Regarding the incident with Tiger Shroff today, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu take responsibility. We had called and warned him earlier, but he failed to understand, so today we made him understand properly. Whoever in the Mumbai film industry does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”

The authenticity of the message has not been established in the information provided, and its claims should not be treated as verified.

Salman Khan Faced Earlier Threats And Attacks

Salman has faced repeated threats allegedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In April 2024, gunshots were fired outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai, with the Bishnoi gang reportedly claiming responsibility. Later that year, politician Baba Siddique, a close friend of the actor, was shot dead in October. According to the report, the Mumbai Police chargesheet subsequently suggested that Siddique’s close association with Salman could have been a factor in the killing.

These incidents have kept the actor’s security arrangements under scrutiny. The latest sighting comes as authorities face renewed pressure to review protection for celebrities following the incident involving Tiger Shroff.

Salman Khan’s airport appearance has brought his security arrangements back into focus as the investigation into the Tiger Shroff incident continues.