Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhruv Rathee alleged Salman Khan film reshot favoring China.

Rathee spoke after protest, detention, upon return to India.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has claimed that Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace underwent extensive reshoots after the makers were allegedly asked to soften its portrayal of China.

Rathee made the remarks during his first-ever press conference. He recently travelled to India from Germany and attended a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Bengaluru on October 8. He was later detained by police in Gurugram ahead of a planned demonstration in Delhi. He was released around 3 am on October 11, and described the incident as an “abduction” rather than a legal detention.

‘Maatrubhumi’ Was Reshot Over China Angle

Speaking about the film, Rathee alleged that its original version contained material critical of China and that the makers were asked to change its stance before it could be released.

“Ek film aa rahi thi Salman Khan ki, jismein China ke khilaaf kuch cheezein thi. Aur sarkaar ki itni himmat nahi ho rahi ki us film ko release hone de,” he said. [There was a Salman Khan film that had some things against China. The government didn’t have the courage to allow the film to be released.]

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He further claimed that the film was reshot to make its portrayal of China more favourable.

“Salman Khan ki film ki poori reshooting karwai gayi aur ye kaha gaya, ‘Nahi, nahi, isko China ke favour mein karo. Hum uske itne against nahi ja sakte’,” Rathee added. [The entire film was reshot, and they were told, ‘No, no, make it favourable to China. We cannot go so strongly against them.’]

Rathee also accused the government of being apprehensive about taking on China, the United States and Elon Musk.

“I am speaking against everyone. I am an individual and I openly express my views and opinions on my YouTube, and I am not connected to any political group,” he said. He added that his earnings meant he did not need to accept money to speak in someone’s favour.

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About ‘Maatrubhumi’

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The confrontation resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian Army personnel.

The film will be subject to review by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) before it can be cleared for theatrical release. The makers have yet to announce an official release date.