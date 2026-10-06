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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDelhi HC Seeks Salman Khan's Response On 'Kala Hiran' Producer's Stay Plea

Delhi HC Seeks Salman Khan's Response On 'Kala Hiran' Producer's Stay Plea

The Delhi High Court has sought Salman Khan’s response to producer Amit Jani’s application seeking a stay in the actor’s ‘Kala Hiran’ film suit.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • High Court sought Salman Khan's response on producer's application.
  • Producer Jani seeks stay on Khan's current suit.
  • Khan's suit alleges film relates to his life.

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Bollywood actor Salman Khan over an application filed by producer Amit Jani seeking a stay on proceedings linked to Khan’s suit against the proposed film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The matter concerns the actor’s objections to the film and its promotional material, which he has linked to events from his life.

Delhi High Court Seeks Salman Khan’s Response

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani heard the application on Tuesday after Jani’s counsel argued that a similar request had already been raised in an earlier case before the High Court.

Seeking a pause in the current proceedings until the earlier matter is decided, Jani’s counsel told the Court, “They have moved identical prayers in the previous suit,”

Senior advocate Ravi Prakash, appearing for Khan, said he would file a response to the producer’s application.

The Court also sought clarity on the nature of the relief being sought, asking, “This suit was for personality rights?”

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Salman Khan’s Personality Rights Suit

Responding to the Court, Prakash said Khan’s original case concerned the protection of his personality rights, and that the High Court had previously passed an order in the actor’s favour.

According to Khan’s side, the dispute later expanded after the announcement of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The actor’s counsel submitted that the proposed film was connected to an incident from Khan’s life.

Khan’s legal team also relied on statements and interviews attributed to Jani while seeking relief concerning the film’s promotional content and the proposed movie.

The High Court has now directed Khan’s counsel to file a reply to Jani’s application. The matter will next be heard on December 16.

What Is the ‘Kala Hiran’ Film Dispute?

The legal dispute centres on Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which has been associated by the parties with the 1998 blackbuck case involving Salman Khan.

The film’s release status had also come under discussion during an earlier hearing. At that stage, Jani’s counsel told the High Court that the movie was not yet ready for release and would first have to complete the required certification process before a theatrical release.

The producer’s side had also stated that the trailer had not been released.

Khan’s counsel, meanwhile, raised the possibility that the film could be released on an OTT platform. The Court subsequently took that possibility into consideration while examining the matter.

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Why Has Salman Khan Objected to the Film?

Khan has opposed the proposed film and aspects of its promotional material, maintaining that certain elements could make him identifiable and could be connected to incidents associated with his life.

Jani, however, has contested the relief sought by the actor.

With the High Court seeking Khan’s response to the producer’s latest application, the dispute over the proposed film is set to return before the Court in December.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ongoing legal dispute about?

The dispute involves Salman Khan's objections to the film

Why has the Delhi High Court sought a response from Salman Khan?

The High Court sought Khan's response regarding producer Amit Jani's application. Jani is asking to stay the proceedings related to Khan's suit against the

What are Salman Khan's main objections to the film

Khan objects that the film and its promotional material could make him identifiable. He argues they are connected to specific incidents from his life, thereby violating his personality rights.

What is the film about?

The proposed film is associated by the involved parties with the 1998 blackbuck case concerning Salman Khan. Its content and relation to his life are at the core of the legal dispute.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Salman Khan Amit Jani DELHI Kala Hiran
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