Delhi HC Seeks Salman Khan's Response On 'Kala Hiran' Producer's Stay Plea

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court sought Salman Khan's response on producer's application.

Producer Jani seeks stay on Khan's current suit.

Khan's suit alleges film relates to his life.

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Bollywood actor Salman Khan over an application filed by producer Amit Jani seeking a stay on proceedings linked to Khan’s suit against the proposed film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The matter concerns the actor’s objections to the film and its promotional material, which he has linked to events from his life.

Delhi High Court Seeks Salman Khan’s Response

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani heard the application on Tuesday after Jani’s counsel argued that a similar request had already been raised in an earlier case before the High Court.

Seeking a pause in the current proceedings until the earlier matter is decided, Jani’s counsel told the Court, “They have moved identical prayers in the previous suit,”

Senior advocate Ravi Prakash, appearing for Khan, said he would file a response to the producer’s application.

The Court also sought clarity on the nature of the relief being sought, asking, “This suit was for personality rights?”

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Salman Khan’s Personality Rights Suit

Responding to the Court, Prakash said Khan’s original case concerned the protection of his personality rights, and that the High Court had previously passed an order in the actor’s favour.

According to Khan’s side, the dispute later expanded after the announcement of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The actor’s counsel submitted that the proposed film was connected to an incident from Khan’s life.

Khan’s legal team also relied on statements and interviews attributed to Jani while seeking relief concerning the film’s promotional content and the proposed movie.

The High Court has now directed Khan’s counsel to file a reply to Jani’s application. The matter will next be heard on December 16.

What Is the ‘Kala Hiran’ Film Dispute?

The legal dispute centres on Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which has been associated by the parties with the 1998 blackbuck case involving Salman Khan.

The film’s release status had also come under discussion during an earlier hearing. At that stage, Jani’s counsel told the High Court that the movie was not yet ready for release and would first have to complete the required certification process before a theatrical release.

The producer’s side had also stated that the trailer had not been released.

Khan’s counsel, meanwhile, raised the possibility that the film could be released on an OTT platform. The Court subsequently took that possibility into consideration while examining the matter.

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Why Has Salman Khan Objected to the Film?

Khan has opposed the proposed film and aspects of its promotional material, maintaining that certain elements could make him identifiable and could be connected to incidents associated with his life.

Jani, however, has contested the relief sought by the actor.

With the High Court seeking Khan’s response to the producer’s latest application, the dispute over the proposed film is set to return before the Court in December.

(With inputs from ANI)