Salman Khan Raises 5 Major Objections Against ‘Kala Hiran’, Delhi HC Hearing Today

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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Raises 5 Major Objections Against ‘Kala Hiran’, Delhi High Court Hearing Today

Salman Khan Raises 5 Major Objections Against ‘Kala Hiran’, Delhi High Court Hearing Today

Salman Khan has raised five major objections against the film Kala Hiran, alleging unauthorised use of his likeness and references to the blackbuck case. The Delhi High Court is set to hear the matter today.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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  • Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear matter today.

The Delhi High Court is set to hear the case today involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s petition against the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, earlier referred to as Kala Hiran. The film has sparked controversy over its alleged similarities to real-life events linked to the blackbuck hunting case and related references.

Salman Khan has approached the court seeking a ban on the film’s release, promotion, and distribution, claiming misuse of his identity and image.

Film Based on Controversial Real-Life References

Kala Hiran is reportedly inspired by the blackbuck hunting case involving Salman Khan and also includes dramatised elements of courtroom drama and crime thriller genres. The film further claims to depict a fictionalised rivalry between Salman Khan and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which has added to the controversy.

Following the release of its promotional material, Salman Khan moved the Delhi High Court seeking immediate intervention.

READ MORE: Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Files FIR In Jodhpur After Alleged Threats From Pakistani Terrorist Shahzad Bhatti

Salman Khan Raises Five Key Objections

In his petition, Salman Khan has highlighted several concerns regarding the film:

  1. The use of an artist resembling him without his consent.
  2. Alleged misuse of his name and image for promotional purposes.
  3. Violation of his publicity and personality rights.
  4. Possibility of impact on ongoing legal proceedings.
  5. Potential damage to his public image, leading to reputational harm.

He has also requested a complete ban on the film’s production, release, streaming, and related promotional content.

READ MORE: Cocktail 2 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Can It Beat O’Romeo To Become Fourth Biggest Opener Of 2026?

Producer Responds Amid Legal Battle

The film’s producer, Amit Jani, has responded strongly to the controversy. In a recent video statement, he was seen tearing the legal notice sent by Salman Khan and claimed that he has been receiving death threats since the announcement of the film. He stated that he is not intimidated and will continue with the project. 

The matter is scheduled to be heard in the Delhi High Court today, where both sides are expected to present their arguments regarding the release and legality of Black Deer.

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the producer's stance on the controversy surrounding

Producer Amit Jani has strongly responded by tearing Salman Khan's legal notice. He stated he is not intimidated by death threats and will proceed with the film's production.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Salman Khan Kala Hiran
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