Salman Khan Raises 5 Major Objections Against ‘Kala Hiran’, Delhi HC Hearing Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear matter today.

The Delhi High Court is set to hear the case today involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s petition against the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, earlier referred to as Kala Hiran. The film has sparked controversy over its alleged similarities to real-life events linked to the blackbuck hunting case and related references.

Salman Khan has approached the court seeking a ban on the film’s release, promotion, and distribution, claiming misuse of his identity and image.

Film Based on Controversial Real-Life References

Kala Hiran is reportedly inspired by the blackbuck hunting case involving Salman Khan and also includes dramatised elements of courtroom drama and crime thriller genres. The film further claims to depict a fictionalised rivalry between Salman Khan and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which has added to the controversy.

Following the release of its promotional material, Salman Khan moved the Delhi High Court seeking immediate intervention.

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Salman Khan Raises Five Key Objections

In his petition, Salman Khan has highlighted several concerns regarding the film:

The use of an artist resembling him without his consent. Alleged misuse of his name and image for promotional purposes. Violation of his publicity and personality rights. Possibility of impact on ongoing legal proceedings. Potential damage to his public image, leading to reputational harm.

He has also requested a complete ban on the film’s production, release, streaming, and related promotional content.

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Producer Responds Amid Legal Battle

The film’s producer, Amit Jani, has responded strongly to the controversy. In a recent video statement, he was seen tearing the legal notice sent by Salman Khan and claimed that he has been receiving death threats since the announcement of the film. He stated that he is not intimidated and will continue with the project.

The matter is scheduled to be heard in the Delhi High Court today, where both sides are expected to present their arguments regarding the release and legality of Black Deer.