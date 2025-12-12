Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan–Johnny Depp’s Viral Red Sea Meet Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Salman Khan–Johnny Depp’s Viral Red Sea Meet Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Salman Khan and Johnny Depp’s unexpected meeting at the Red Sea International Film Festival sends social media into a frenzy. Fans react as the global icons share candid moments.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Red Sea International Film Festival turned into a global pop-culture moment when Salman Khan and Johnny Depp were photographed sharing an easy camaraderie on the closing night. Their unexpected yet heartwarming interaction sparked an online frenzy, with fans across continents celebrating the rare Bollywood-Hollywood crossover.

Fans React to the Superstar Crossover

Images of the duo greeting each other warmly, chatting, and posing together quickly dominated social media timelines. Excited fans could hardly believe what they were seeing. One user wrote, “When Bollywood meets Hollywood at the Red Sea Film Festival: Salman Khan and Johnny Depp serving looks and legends.” Another fan marvelled at the visual impact of the moment, saying, “Just look at the aura, man.” A third comment summed up the surreal pairing: “Johnny Depp and Salman Khan what kind of multiverse is this?!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

Fashion Highlights from the Red Carpet

Both stars arrived in signature style. Salman opted for a sleek ink-blue suit layered over a matching shirt, keeping his look understated yet effortlessly striking. Johnny Depp, with his trademark bohemian flair, chose a grey suit paired with a dark shirt and completed his attire with a casually draped scarf. Their contrasting aesthetics made their joint appearance all the more eye-catching.

The evening also saw Salman mingling with other Hollywood names, including Idris Elba and Edgar Ramirez. Notably, the Bollywood superstar presented the Red Sea Honoree Award to Idris Elba during the ceremony.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

Salman’s Upcoming Film Sparks Interest

Away from the red carpet, Salman Khan is deep into preparations for Battle of Galwan, his next big-screen outing directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Based on an account from India’s Most Fearless 3, the film explores the tense Indo-China clash in the Galwan Valley. The makers have already revealed Salman’s character poster, increasing anticipation as fans await the film’s first official footage.

The festival may have concluded, but the images of Salman and Depp continue to dominate online chatter — proof of the unmatched pull these two cinematic icons hold.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan News Red Sea Film Festival 2025 Salman Khan Johnny Depp Meet Johnny Depp Red Sea Appearance Salman Idris Elba Meeting
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget