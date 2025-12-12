Salman Khan–Johnny Depp’s Viral Red Sea Meet Sends Fans Into Meltdown
Salman Khan and Johnny Depp’s unexpected meeting at the Red Sea International Film Festival sends social media into a frenzy. Fans react as the global icons share candid moments.
The Red Sea International Film Festival turned into a global pop-culture moment when Salman Khan and Johnny Depp were photographed sharing an easy camaraderie on the closing night. Their unexpected yet heartwarming interaction sparked an online frenzy, with fans across continents celebrating the rare Bollywood-Hollywood crossover.
Fans React to the Superstar Crossover
Images of the duo greeting each other warmly, chatting, and posing together quickly dominated social media timelines. Excited fans could hardly believe what they were seeing. One user wrote, “When Bollywood meets Hollywood at the Red Sea Film Festival: Salman Khan and Johnny Depp serving looks and legends.” Another fan marvelled at the visual impact of the moment, saying, “Just look at the aura, man.” A third comment summed up the surreal pairing: “Johnny Depp and Salman Khan what kind of multiverse is this?!”
View this post on Instagram
Fashion Highlights from the Red Carpet
Both stars arrived in signature style. Salman opted for a sleek ink-blue suit layered over a matching shirt, keeping his look understated yet effortlessly striking. Johnny Depp, with his trademark bohemian flair, chose a grey suit paired with a dark shirt and completed his attire with a casually draped scarf. Their contrasting aesthetics made their joint appearance all the more eye-catching.
The evening also saw Salman mingling with other Hollywood names, including Idris Elba and Edgar Ramirez. Notably, the Bollywood superstar presented the Red Sea Honoree Award to Idris Elba during the ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
Salman’s Upcoming Film Sparks Interest
Away from the red carpet, Salman Khan is deep into preparations for Battle of Galwan, his next big-screen outing directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Based on an account from India’s Most Fearless 3, the film explores the tense Indo-China clash in the Galwan Valley. The makers have already revealed Salman’s character poster, increasing anticipation as fans await the film’s first official footage.
The festival may have concluded, but the images of Salman and Depp continue to dominate online chatter — proof of the unmatched pull these two cinematic icons hold.