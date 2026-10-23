Salman Khan’s Heartwarming Moment With Little Fan At IIFA Event Goes Viral | Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fans praised Salman for making the young admirer feel special.

Salman Khan won hearts at an IIFA event in Mumbai after he hugged a little girl who approached him despite tight security. The actor also signed her poster and wrote a message for his young fan. A video of the heartwarming interaction has gone viral on social media.

The heartwarming interaction took place on October 22, when Salman attended the IIFA press conference in Mumbai alongside other celebrities.

Salman Khan Fulfils Little Fan's Wish With A Warm Hug

The video shows Salman arriving at the venue amid a group of security personnel when the young girl approached him. She hugged the actor and showed him a poster she had brought along, featuring a photograph of herself with the superstar. Rather than simply acknowledging the young fan and moving on, Salman responded affectionately.

He hugged her, signed the poster and wrote a message for her, making the brief interaction particularly special. The actor then proceeded inside the venue.

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The video has drawn attention online, with fans appreciating Salman's gesture towards his young admirer. Many social media users praised the actor for taking a moment to acknowledge the girl and make her feel special.

One person wrote, "

The interaction has also renewed conversations about the actor's affectionate moments with children. While celebrity events often involve tight schedules and extensive security arrangements, such brief encounters can become memorable experiences for fans, particularly young admirers who get an opportunity to meet their favourite stars.

Fans React To Salman Khan’s Heartwarming Gesture

The video has caught the attention of fans on social media, with many appreciating Salman Khan’s warm gesture towards his young admirer. The actor’s decision to hug the little girl and sign her poster made the interaction even more special, with viewers celebrating the moment. The clip has also highlighted how a brief encounter with a favourite star can become a cherished memory for a young fan.

One User wrote, “Insaniyat ho to Salman sir jaisi, bacche se kitna pyar karte hain hamare Bhaijaan,” expressing admiration for his affection towards children. Another commented, “Salman Khan is a golden-hearted man,” while a third fan wrote, “Bacchon ke liye to Salman bhai kuch bhi kar sakte hain.” The reactions reflect how the actor’s warm interaction with his young admirer has struck a chord with fans.

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