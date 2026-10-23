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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan’s Heartwarming Moment With Little Fan At IIFA Event Goes Viral | Watch

Salman Khan’s Heartwarming Moment With Little Fan At IIFA Event Goes Viral | Watch

Salman Khan delighted a young fan at an IIFA event in Mumbai by hugging her and signing her poster despite tight security. A video capturing the heartwarming interaction has since gone viral.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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  • Fans praised Salman for making the young admirer feel special.

Salman Khan won hearts at an IIFA event in Mumbai after he hugged a little girl who approached him despite tight security. The actor also signed her poster and wrote a message for his young fan. A video of the heartwarming interaction has gone viral on social media.

The heartwarming interaction took place on October 22, when Salman attended the IIFA press conference in Mumbai alongside other celebrities.

Salman Khan Fulfils Little Fan's Wish With A Warm Hug

The video shows Salman arriving at the venue amid a group of security personnel when the young girl approached him. She hugged the actor and showed him a poster she had brought along, featuring a photograph of herself with the superstar. Rather than simply acknowledging the young fan and moving on, Salman responded affectionately.

He hugged her, signed the poster and wrote a message for her, making the brief interaction particularly special. The actor then proceeded inside the venue. 

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The video has drawn attention online, with fans appreciating Salman's gesture towards his young admirer. Many social media users praised the actor for taking a moment to acknowledge the girl and make her feel special.

One person wrote, "

The interaction has also renewed conversations about the actor's affectionate moments with children. While celebrity events often involve tight schedules and extensive security arrangements, such brief encounters can become memorable experiences for fans, particularly young admirers who get an opportunity to meet their favourite stars.

Fans React To Salman Khan’s Heartwarming Gesture

The video has caught the attention of fans on social media, with many appreciating Salman Khan’s warm gesture towards his young admirer. The actor’s decision to hug the little girl and sign her poster made the interaction even more special, with viewers celebrating the moment. The clip has also highlighted how a brief encounter with a favourite star can become a cherished memory for a young fan.

One User wrote, “Insaniyat ho to Salman sir jaisi, bacche se kitna pyar karte hain hamare Bhaijaan,” expressing admiration for his affection towards children. Another commented, “Salman Khan is a golden-hearted man,” while a third fan wrote, “Bacchon ke liye to Salman bhai kuch bhi kar sakte hain.” The reactions reflect how the actor’s warm interaction with his young admirer has struck a chord with fans.

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Salman Khan's Security Beefed Up

Salman Khan’s security has been tightened amid concerns over threats allegedly issued by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following the attack on Tiger Shroff last Sunday. In a viral Facebook post and audio message, the gang purportedly claimed responsibility for the incident and warned that anyone who works with Salman and ignores its threats would “meet the same fate”. However, the authenticity of the post remains unverified.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the video of Salman Khan's interaction with the fan go viral?

The video went viral because it showed Salman's warm response to a young fan despite tight security. It offered a glimpse of his softer side amidst concerns about his security.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan IIFA 2026
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