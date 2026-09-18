Salman Khan Gets Mobbed After Ganpati Darshan, Requests Paps With Folded Hands To Make Way

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan mobbed after Ganpati darshan, requesting space.

He politely asked paparazzi to clear his path.

He stopped security, shook hand with approaching child.

Actor admonished driver after car reportedly ran over foot.

Salman Khan was mobbed by paps while exiting politician Ashish Shelar’s residence after Ganpati darshan. With the crowd blocking his way, the actor was seen requesting the paparazzi to make way for him with folded hands. He also stopped his security personnel from pushing away a child who approached him to shake hands. The 60-year-old actor was also seen losing his cool at his driver after the vehicle reportedly ran over someone’s foot. Videos of the incidents have since gone viral on social media.

Salman Khan Mobbed By Paps

The now-viral video opens to show paps surrounding Salman as he exits Ashish’s residence after seeking Ganpati blessings, with a tilak on his forehead. The actor, who was wearing a beanie and dressed casually, stepped out to find a crowd of paparazzi and fans waiting for a glimpse.

As people gathered around him and blocked his path, Salman was seen asking them to move back and make way. “Arey piche chala jaa,” [Hey, move back], he said to those gathered outside. As the video continues, the actor is also seen giving a stern look to someone in the crowd.

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When the crowd still did not clear the way, Salman politely gestured with folded hands, asking people to make way for him. His longtime bodyguard Shera was seen walking closely behind him as he made his way towards his car.



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Salman Khan Shakes Hands With A Child

In a separate video, Salman was seen stopping to shake hands with a young child who approached him. The actor then gently escorted the child away from the crowd before continuing towards his car.

Salman Khan Loses His Cool At Driver

In another video from the same outing, Salman appears to lose his cool at his driver after his car’s tyre reportedly ran over someone’s foot. The incident reportedly occurred amid the heavy crowd, with people attempting to get close to Salman’s vehicle or climb onto it for a glimpse of the actor.

Why Salman Khan is scolding his driver like this.



Just few moments before he was showing too much simplicity and humbleness in him pic.twitter.com/0h8SiJnTHp — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) September 18, 2026

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Salman Khan’s Viral ‘Ulti Aarti’ Video

Salman had earlier visited his brother Sohail Khan’s residence for Ganpati Visarjan, where he also participated in the aarti. However, the actor was initially seen performing the aarti in the wrong direction. His sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, quickly pointed out the mistake and corrected him.

Salman immediately performed the aarti in the correct direction. He was later seen playfully gesturing to others to indicate that he had initially been doing it the wrong way, ensuring that those performing the ritual after him followed the correct direction.

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Although he did it by mistake, people started bashing him left and right for what they called “Anti-aarti”.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and was scheduled for release in April this year. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the project reportedly underwent reshoots, with the makers dropping references to China. The film’s release date has not yet been announced. Chitrangda Singh is also part of the cast.

Salman also has Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming action thriller, tentatively titled SVC63. The film will mark his first on-screen collaboration with South Indian star Nayanthara. Produced by Dil Raju, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2027.