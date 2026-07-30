Salman Khan Enters ‘Alliance’ To Support Brother Sohail Khan, Sports Rugged Cowboy Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan visited 'Alliance' sets supporting brother Sohail Khan.

Sohail admitted his past behaviour caused separation from Seema Sajdeh.

Seema exited; Sohail valued their show-led reconnection experience.

Salman Khan made a special appearance on the sets of Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, to extend emotional support to his brother Sohail Khan, who is currently a contestant on the reality show. His visit comes shortly after Sohail’s former wife, Seema Sajdeh, was eliminated from the competition. A video of Salman arriving at the sets to shoot the episode has since gone viral, with fans particularly taking note of his rugged cowboy-inspired look.

Salman Khan Arrives On The Sets Of ‘Alliance’

In the viral clip, Salman is seen arriving at the shooting location dressed in an all-denim outfit, topped off with a cowboy hat. Before making his way inside, the actor briefly stopped to pose for the paparazzi gathered outside.

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According to a report by TOI, Salman is expected to spend around an hour during the episode.

Seema Sajdeh’s Emotional Exit

Sohail Khan and his former wife, Seema Sajdeh, entered Alliance as wildcard contestants. During one of the episodes, Sohail candidly reflected on their marriage and admitted that his own behaviour had contributed to their separation.

Responding to Nikhil Chinapa’s question about what led to the breakdown of his marriage, Sohail revealed that he had been going through a difficult phase professionally, which affected his temperament.

“At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha [my work wasn’t going well], so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved,” he said.

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Despite their separation, Sohail spoke warmly about Seema, calling her the mother of their two sons and saying he has immense respect for her. He added that Alliance allowed them the opportunity to reconnect and have conversations they hadn’t had in a long time.

“She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it,” he shared.

Seema eventually exited the competition after repeatedly asking fellow contestant Kushal Tandon to eliminate her. Following her elimination, Sohail admitted he had hoped Seema would stay longer on the show, saying the experience had given them a rare chance to spend meaningful time together again.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh eloped before tying the knot in 1998. The couple first married in an Arya Samaj ceremony before solemnising their union through a nikah. They are parents to two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. After 24 years of marriage, the two officially divorced in 2022.