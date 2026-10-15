Salman Khan has opened up about his views on relationships and marriage in a candid conversation with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the episode, the filmmaker revisited the actor’s famous comments about his personal life and asked him whether he still stood by his earlier statement about being a virgin. Salman explained why he has generally avoided discussing his relationships in public, admitting that he cannot blame anyone else for how his romantic life has unfolded. He also recalled advice from his father, Salim Khan, about keeping private conversations away from the public eye.

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Salman Khan On Marriage And Relationships

During the opening episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Karan Johar brought up Salman Khan’s long-standing reluctance to discuss his romantic life. The filmmaker once again asked the actor, ‘Are you still a virgin?’ Salman laughed at the question and explained that his earlier statement was intended to discourage questions about his dating life. He said that relationships can be unpredictable, adding that someone he was linked to might eventually marry another person.

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“Because you keep on saying, ‘You are dating so-and-so’… and you never know that this is the person who is going to be in your life for the rest of your life. And then that person goes ahead and gets married to somebody else. I always had this from the time I was 15-16,” he said.

‘I Cannot Blame Anyone Else’: Salman On His Personal Life

Salman also spoke about advice he received from his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. According to the actor, his father had advised him to keep bedroom conversations within the bedroom rather than bringing them into the living room.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Salman said, “I don't think people don't want to be with you. I will have children at some given point in time. Nobody stopped me either. One cannot be complaining that I wanted this and the whole world went against me and that is the reason why I could not be with a partner. I cannot blame anyone else.”

The actor’s remarks offered a glimpse into his approach to relationships and his decision not to publicly discuss every aspect of his personal life.

Salman Khan’s Past Relationships And Dating Rumours

Salman’s romantic life has frequently attracted media attention. His relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began after they met while working on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The relationship ended in 2002 following a widely reported and difficult separation. He was also in a long-term relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani. The two reportedly came close to getting married before calling off their plans. Salman was later linked to Katrina Kaif, with whom he shared a close personal and professional association.

At present, the actor is frequently linked to Romanian actress and television presenter Iulia Vantur. Neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship. Vantur has also lent her voice to a song in Salman’s film Sikandar. Salman’s conversation with Karan Johar revisited a subject that has followed him for years. His comments suggest that, while he remains open to discussing his perspective, he prefers to keep the details of his relationships private.