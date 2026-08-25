Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man faked Salman Khan threats for extortion attempt.

Police probe found fake WhatsApp chats, no real gang.

Accused admitted using ChatGPT to create threat story.

Accused subsequently arrested; police seized phones and cash.

The story of a young man who claimed that Salman Khan had received threats from an organised crime gang and that there was a conspiracy to extort money from him has turned out to be fabricated during a police investigation. According to the police, the accused created fake WhatsApp chats himself and attempted to make it appear that Salman Khan was at risk of being killed or physically harmed by an organised crime gang.

The case is linked to Mumbai’s Bandra area. Asif Mohammed Muslim Raja (25) has been named as the accused. According to the police, Asif was living in Bandra, Mumbai, and is originally from Siwan district in Bihar. A case has been registered against him at Bandra Police Station.

Police Suspected His Story

According to the police, the accused had claimed that some unidentified people had given him money and a mobile phone and were plotting to threaten and physically harm Salman Khan. Police initially took the matter seriously and began investigating.

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During the investigation, the mobile phone in the accused’s possession was subjected to technical analysis. Police found several inconsistencies in the WhatsApp chats, raising doubts about his version of events. According to the police, there were striking similarities between the wording used by the supposed sender of the messages and the person responding to them.

CCTV Check Found No Evidence Of Meetings

During questioning, the accused told police about locations where he claimed to have met the unidentified individuals. The police team subsequently examined CCTV footage from those locations.

According to the police, the footage did not show any evidence of the accused meeting the people he had mentioned. This further raised serious questions about his account.

Following another round of detailed questioning, police claimed that the accused admitted to creating fake identities and fabricating WhatsApp conversations using electronic means in an attempt to frighten Salman Khan and extort money from him.

Separate Numbers, Phones Used To Create Fake Chats

The investigation also revealed that the accused had used different phone numbers to make the fake WhatsApp conversations appear genuine.

According to the police, he allegedly hid a newly purchased mobile phone used to create the fake chats, along with his old phone, near the Bandra seafront. The devices were later recovered and seized based on information provided by the accused during questioning and the panchnama proceedings.

Screenshots of the fake WhatsApp conversations found on one of the seized phones were also reportedly collected in the presence of witnesses. Police also claimed that the accused arranged for around Rs 1.30 lakh to be sent from Siwan in Bihar. According to the investigation, the money was transferred through PhonePe and subsequently withdrawn as cash through a money transfer agent in Bandra.

Four Mobile Phones, Cash Seized

According to police documents, several mobile phones and cash were recovered from the accused at the time of his arrest. The technical examination of his phones is reportedly being treated as an important part of the investigation.

Police have registered a case under Sections 336(3), 351(3), 353(2), 271, 340 and 248 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

What Did The Accused Tell ABP News?

Speaking to ABP News, Asif claimed that he was addicted to gambling and had accumulated debts of around Rs 30-35 lakh. He said that he subsequently studied the education sector and developed a project that he believed could bring changes to the field.

According to Asif, he needed funding to start the project but did not have the necessary money. He therefore travelled to Mumbai, believing that if he could meet Salman Khan and explain his project to him, the actor’s NGO might provide financial assistance.

Asif claimed that he made several attempts to meet Salman Khan but was unsuccessful. He also alleged that he offered money to the actor’s security guards in an attempt to arrange a meeting, but his request was rejected.

He further claimed that he visited the homes of actors Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in search of help, but was unable to meet either of them or receive assistance.

He Created Fake Story After Failing To Get Help

According to Asif, after failing to get help, he decided to create a fabricated story. He claimed that he used ChatGPT to prepare a message suggesting that Salman Khan was facing a threat from certain people.

He then told security personnel outside Salman Khan’s residence that the actor was in danger and that he wanted to personally meet Salman to share the information.

The security guards then alerted the police. The Bandra Police initially investigated the matter before the case was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch.

Asif claimed that the fabricated story resulted in him spending around two months in jail. He said that he realised his mistake but insisted that he never intended to harm Salman Khan and only wanted to meet the actor to discuss his education project. However, police allegedly viewed his actions as an attempt at extortion and seized the money found in his possession.

Asif said that he is now unable to return to his village and home and feels ashamed about the entire incident.