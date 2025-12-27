Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family At Panvel Farmhouse; Videos Go Viral

Salman Khan celebrates his 60th birthday with a family gathering at his Panvel farmhouse. Videos of cake cutting, celebrity guests and heartfelt moments go viral.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked a major milestone as he turned 60 on December 27, celebrating the occasion with a private yet grand birthday gathering at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor chose to spend the special evening surrounded by close family members and longtime friends, keeping the focus firmly on togetherness rather than spectacle.

Videos and photographs from the celebration have since surfaced on social media, offering fans a glimpse into the warm and personal moments from the night.

Family Takes Centre Stage During Cake-Cutting Ceremony

One of the most widely shared clips from the celebration shows Salman sharing a heartfelt moment with his parents during the cake-cutting ceremony. In the video, the actor is seen shaking hands with his father, Salim Khan, as his brother Sohail Khan gently brings both parents closer. Salman cuts the cake while standing beside his parents, smiling as everyone sings “Happy Birthday.”

 

The actor had three cakes placed in front of him, marking the milestone birthday. His rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, was seen recording the moment on her phone, capturing the intimate family interaction. Salman appeared relaxed and cheerful throughout the ceremony, clearly enjoying the moment with his loved ones.

 

Casual Style and Warm Gestures Win Hearts

For the evening, Salman opted for a laid-back look, wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue denim jeans. He sported a clean-shaven appearance and kept his style understated. After celebrating indoors with family and friends, the actor also stepped out to acknowledge the paparazzi stationed outside the farmhouse.

In a gesture that quickly caught attention online, Salman was seen offering cake to photographers before posing for pictures. The moment reflected the actor’s long-standing rapport with the media, adding another memorable note to the evening.

Star-Studded Guest List Adds Sparkle to the Evening

Several photographs from the bash showed Salman posing with friends from the industry. Among the attendees were Maniesh Paul, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Mika Singh, Sangeeta Bijlani and Bina Kak. Members of Salman’s extended family, including Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri, were also present, making the gathering a true family affair.

What’s Next for Salman Khan

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, Battle of Galwan. Coinciding with his birthday, the actor unveiled the film’s teaser, offering fans a first look at the upcoming war drama. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Salman also has Kick 2 lined up, keeping his fans eagerly awaiting what’s next.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
