Salman Khan's cameo has generated significant excitement. Audiences have been cheering, whistling, and clapping during his on-screen appearances, with viral clips capturing these fan celebrations.
Salman Khan’s Raja Shivaji Cameo Goes Viral, Fans Cheer As He Delivers Dialogue In Marathi: WATCH
Salman Khan’s surprise cameo in Raja Shivaji goes viral as fans erupt in theatres. Watch his powerful entry as Jiva Mahala.
- Salman Khan's surprise cameo in Raja Shivaji ignites audience frenzy.
- Fans cheer and whistle loudly during his dramatic entrance.
- His dialogue,
- Riteish Deshmukh reveals Salman's involvement stemmed from a casual chat.
Salman Khan's surprise appearance in Raja Shivaji has triggered a wave of excitement. Viral clips have captured theatres erupting into cheers the instant he appears on screen.
The cameo has turned into the biggest talking point and became a full-blown fan celebration.
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Salman Khan’s Entry Leaves Theatres Roaring
🚨 𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘: First look of Megastar #SalmanKhan from Raja Shivaji.— BhaiHubb (@BhaiHubb) April 30, 2026
He appears in a short cameo in the film — what a look!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xJE9lu2Qck
Audiences across multiple screenings have been reacting. Videos circulating online shows fans whistling, cheering, clapping, and even standing up as Salman Khan makes his dramatic entrance as Jiva Mahala.
Dressed in a striking saffron kurta and turban, sword in hand, the superstar commands attention instantly. Sharing the frame with Riteish Deshmukh, who portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Salman’s presence adds an unexpected punch to the narrative.
The Dialogue That Set Fans Off
#SalmanKhan in #RajaShivaji ☠️🔥 https://t.co/uLgjVMz3uw— HAKLODA KA BAAP (@Ayush437i7) May 1, 2026
It’s not just the look, it’s the moment. In a high-voltage sequence, Salman’s character pins down an opponent and delivers the line, “Shivaji nai; Shivaji Raj mhanaycha".
The line that instantly sent audiences into a frenzy. The scene, backed by a powerful soundtrack, has quickly become one of the film’s most talked-about highlights.
First Look Goes Viral Online
Even before many could watch the film, Salman’s look had already begun circulating online. Photos shared by moviegoers show the actor sporting a prominent moustache, a tilak, and traditional attire that aligns with the film’s historical setting.
While the exact details of his role remain under wraps, the brief appearance has clearly made a lasting impression.
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How Salman Khan Came On Board
Salman wasn’t initially part of the plan. Riteish Deshmukh talked about how the cameo came together unexpectedly during a casual conversation.
“He asked when I was starting to shoot the movie. I said, ‘It’s starting this month.’ He said, ‘Which role am I playing?’”
When Riteish admitted he hadn’t considered him, Salman responded, “No, no, no… You can’t make the film without me. I have to be in it. That sense of warmth and belonging, that emotion… I was thinking I hadn’t really thought it through yet."
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the reaction to Salman Khan's appearance in Raja Shivaji?
What is Salman Khan's role in Raja Shivaji?
Salman Khan makes a short cameo appearance in the film, portraying the character Jiva Mahala. He is seen in traditional attire, including a saffron kurta and turban, with a sword in hand.
What specific dialogue from Salman Khan's cameo has gone viral?
The viral dialogue delivered by Salman Khan is,
How did Salman Khan end up being a part of Raja Shivaji?
Salman Khan's cameo was an unexpected addition. It came about during a casual conversation with Riteish Deshmukh, where Salman insisted on being part of the film.