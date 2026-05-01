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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan’s Raja Shivaji Cameo Goes Viral, Fans Cheer As He Delivers Dialogue In Marathi: WATCH

Salman Khan’s Raja Shivaji Cameo Goes Viral, Fans Cheer As He Delivers Dialogue In Marathi: WATCH

Salman Khan’s surprise cameo in Raja Shivaji goes viral as fans erupt in theatres. Watch his powerful entry as Jiva Mahala.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 May 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan's surprise cameo in Raja Shivaji ignites audience frenzy.
  • Fans cheer and whistle loudly during his dramatic entrance.
  • His dialogue,
  • Riteish Deshmukh reveals Salman's involvement stemmed from a casual chat.

Salman Khan's surprise appearance in Raja Shivaji has triggered a wave of excitement. Viral clips have captured theatres erupting into cheers the instant he appears on screen.

The cameo has turned into the biggest talking point and became a full-blown fan celebration.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Joins SRK On ‘King’ Sets In South Africa; Viral Video Hints At Ed Sheeran Track

Salman Khan’s Entry Leaves Theatres Roaring

Audiences across multiple screenings have been reacting. Videos circulating online shows fans whistling, cheering, clapping, and even standing up as Salman Khan makes his dramatic entrance as Jiva Mahala.

Dressed in a striking saffron kurta and turban, sword in hand, the superstar commands attention instantly. Sharing the frame with Riteish Deshmukh, who portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Salman’s presence adds an unexpected punch to the narrative.

The Dialogue That Set Fans Off

It’s not just the look, it’s the moment. In a high-voltage sequence, Salman’s character pins down an opponent and delivers the line, “Shivaji nai; Shivaji Raj mhanaycha".

The line that instantly sent audiences into a frenzy. The scene, backed by a powerful soundtrack, has quickly become one of the film’s most talked-about highlights.

First Look Goes Viral Online

Even before many could watch the film, Salman’s look had already begun circulating online. Photos shared by moviegoers show the actor sporting a prominent moustache, a tilak, and traditional attire that aligns with the film’s historical setting.

While the exact details of his role remain under wraps, the brief appearance has clearly made a lasting impression.

ALSO READ: Bombay HC Quashes FIR Against Shekhar Suman And Bharti Singh Over 'Ya Allah, Rasgulla' Show Remark

How Salman Khan Came On Board

Salman wasn’t initially part of the plan. Riteish Deshmukh talked about how the cameo came together unexpectedly during a casual conversation.

“He asked when I was starting to shoot the movie. I said, ‘It’s starting this month.’ He said, ‘Which role am I playing?’”

When Riteish admitted he hadn’t considered him, Salman responded, “No, no, no… You can’t make the film without me. I have to be in it. That sense of warmth and belonging, that emotion… I was thinking I hadn’t really thought it through yet."

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the reaction to Salman Khan's appearance in Raja Shivaji?

Salman Khan's cameo has generated significant excitement. Audiences have been cheering, whistling, and clapping during his on-screen appearances, with viral clips capturing these fan celebrations.

What is Salman Khan's role in Raja Shivaji?

Salman Khan makes a short cameo appearance in the film, portraying the character Jiva Mahala. He is seen in traditional attire, including a saffron kurta and turban, with a sword in hand.

What specific dialogue from Salman Khan's cameo has gone viral?

The viral dialogue delivered by Salman Khan is,

How did Salman Khan end up being a part of Raja Shivaji?

Salman Khan's cameo was an unexpected addition. It came about during a casual conversation with Riteish Deshmukh, where Salman insisted on being part of the film.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh Salman Khan ENtertainment News Raja Shivaji
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