Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan's surprise cameo in Raja Shivaji ignites audience frenzy.

Fans cheer and whistle loudly during his dramatic entrance.

His dialogue,

Riteish Deshmukh reveals Salman's involvement stemmed from a casual chat.

Salman Khan's surprise appearance in Raja Shivaji has triggered a wave of excitement. Viral clips have captured theatres erupting into cheers the instant he appears on screen.

The cameo has turned into the biggest talking point and became a full-blown fan celebration.

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Salman Khan’s Entry Leaves Theatres Roaring

🚨 𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘: First look of Megastar #SalmanKhan from Raja Shivaji.



He appears in a short cameo in the film — what a look!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xJE9lu2Qck — BhaiHubb (@BhaiHubb) April 30, 2026

Audiences across multiple screenings have been reacting. Videos circulating online shows fans whistling, cheering, clapping, and even standing up as Salman Khan makes his dramatic entrance as Jiva Mahala.

Dressed in a striking saffron kurta and turban, sword in hand, the superstar commands attention instantly. Sharing the frame with Riteish Deshmukh, who portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Salman’s presence adds an unexpected punch to the narrative.

The Dialogue That Set Fans Off

It’s not just the look, it’s the moment. In a high-voltage sequence, Salman’s character pins down an opponent and delivers the line, “Shivaji nai; Shivaji Raj mhanaycha".

The line that instantly sent audiences into a frenzy. The scene, backed by a powerful soundtrack, has quickly become one of the film’s most talked-about highlights.

First Look Goes Viral Online

Even before many could watch the film, Salman’s look had already begun circulating online. Photos shared by moviegoers show the actor sporting a prominent moustache, a tilak, and traditional attire that aligns with the film’s historical setting.

While the exact details of his role remain under wraps, the brief appearance has clearly made a lasting impression.

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How Salman Khan Came On Board

Salman wasn’t initially part of the plan. Riteish Deshmukh talked about how the cameo came together unexpectedly during a casual conversation.

“He asked when I was starting to shoot the movie. I said, ‘It’s starting this month.’ He said, ‘Which role am I playing?’”

When Riteish admitted he hadn’t considered him, Salman responded, “No, no, no… You can’t make the film without me. I have to be in it. That sense of warmth and belonging, that emotion… I was thinking I hadn’t really thought it through yet."