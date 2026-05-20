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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Blasts Paps After Hinduja Hospital Incident, Warns ‘Try Doing It Next Time’

Salman Khan Blasts Paps After Hinduja Hospital Incident, Warns ‘Try Doing It Next Time’

Salman Khan shared a series of posts on Instagram calling out paparazzi behaviour following his visit to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 May 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan confronted paparazzi outside a hospital, questioning their conduct.
  • He warned media not to exploit his or others' pain.
  • Khan emphasized respect for privacy during difficult times.
  • The incident preceded his upcoming film projects.

Salman Khan shared a series of strongly-worded Instagram posts in the early hours of Wednesday after an incident involving paparazzi outside Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. According to now-viral clips circulating on social media, photographers allegedly followed Salman Khan’s vehicle to the hospital, continued clicking pictures and recording him. After he exited the hospital, they were also heard shouting “Bhai, Bhai” and Maatrubhumi” to grab the actor’s attention.

In the videos, Salman appeared visibly upset and asked the paparazzi to keep quiet near the hospital premises. He also questioned their behaviour, asking how they would feel if one of their own family members was admitted inside. The video further showed photographers apologising to the actor.

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However, the matter did not end there. Salman later took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures along with captions warning the paparazzi not to mistake his silence for weakness.

Salman Khan Questions Paparazzi Behaviour

Sharing a selfie of himself, Salman wrote, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain… the same press that I have always stood by, interacted with, and ensured earned their bread and butter.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

In another selfie posted from the same location, he added, “But if they want to make money from my pain, then stay quiet - don’t celebrate it. Bhai, bhai, bhai… What matters more - a picture or someone’s life?”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

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In a third post, where he was seen smiling with half his face covered by his hand, the actor issued a sterner warning. He wrote, “Try doing this the next time someone close to you is suffering. Just try it. If someone from your family is in the hospital, would I react this way?”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman further added, “I may be 60 years old, but I haven’t forgotten how to fight. Remember that. Even if you put me in jail.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan’s Cryptic Post 

The incident comes shortly after Salman Khan shared a cryptic post about “being alone” and feeling “lonely”. Along with it, he had posted a shirtless picture flaunting his abs. The post quickly made headlines, and Salman Khan clarified later that the caption had been misunderstood and was not reflective of his mental well-being.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

He revealed that the media reports had worried his mother, who immediately called to check on him after reading the headlines.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen alongside Chitrangada Singh in director Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

The actor is also busy shooting for filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s next project, tentatively titled SVC63, co-starring Nayanthara. 

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with Salman Khan and the paparazzi outside Hinduja Hospital?

Paparazzi allegedly followed Salman Khan to the hospital, continued taking photos and shouting his name even after he asked them to be quiet. He appeared visibly upset by their behavior.

What was Salman Khan's reaction to the paparazzi incident?

Salman Khan took to Instagram to post strong-worded messages, warning paparazzi not to mistake his silence for weakness and questioning their insensitivity.

Did Salman Khan issue a direct threat to the paparazzi?

Salman Khan stated he hasn't forgotten how to fight, even if put in jail, and challenged them to try similar behavior when a family member is suffering.

What are Salman Khan's upcoming film projects?

Salman Khan will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' and Vamshi Paidipally's tentatively titled SVC63.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Entertainment Salman Khan MUMBAI
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