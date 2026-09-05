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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Spotted On Bigg Boss 20 Sets, Loses Cool At Paps During Shoot: WATCH

Salman Khan Spotted On Bigg Boss 20 Sets, Loses Cool At Paps During Shoot: WATCH

Salman Khan was spotted shooting for Bigg Boss 20 in a cowboy look. The actor appeared upset with paps over distance before later posing for selfies.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan, in cowboy attire, shot Bigg Boss 20 promo.
  • Khan asked paparazzi to maintain distance, then posed for photos.
  • Bigg Boss 20 house features duality theme, unique design elements.
  • Season 20 premieres September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors.

Salman Khan was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 20 ahead of the show's premiere on September 6. Dressed in a striking cowboy-inspired outfit, the actor posed for photographers but appeared unhappy when they moved too close to the stage.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Gives Glowing Review To ‘Mirzapur The Movie’, Calls It A ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’

Salman Khan Asks Paps To Maintain Distance

The Bigg Boss 20 shoot is underway ahead of the season's much-awaited premiere this weekend. Salman Khan was seen on the sets in denim jeans, a blue T-shirt, a hat and a vest, completing his distinctive cowboy look.

While posing for the paparazzi, the actor appeared to ask photographers to maintain a proper distance from the stage. He then addressed them directly, saying, "Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai."

Despite the tense moment, Salman eventually posed with the paparazzi and even took selfies with them. He also shared a glimpse of his cowboy look from the Bigg Boss 20 sets.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Done Sis’: Salman Khan Warns Friend He’ll Send Tukaram Mundhe If Cafe Hygiene Slips

'Bigg Boss 20' House Gets A Striking New Design

Ahead of the premiere, the show's makers also gave fans a look inside the newly designed Bigg Boss 20 house, featuring several fresh elements aimed at adding more intrigue to the season.

Alongside the familiar features of the house, the new setup introduces two mysterious spaces, Room No 2 and Room No 20. Built around the theme of duality, the design appears to play with surprise and imagination, with unusual details spread across the house.

Among the standout features is a giant teapot pouring into a couch, transforming an everyday kitchen object into an unconventional seating area. Another eye-catching addition is a huge octopus clutching chess pieces in its tentacles, combining the unpredictability of the sea with the strategy of the game.

'Bigg Boss Season 20' is set to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Salman Khan wearing on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 20?

Salman Khan was dressed in a striking cowboy-inspired outfit, including denim jeans, a blue T-shirt, a hat, and a vest.

When and where will Bigg Boss Season 20 premiere?

Bigg Boss Season 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6. It will be available for viewing on JioHotstar and Colors.

What are some distinctive features of the new Bigg Boss 20 house design?

The house features a theme of duality and includes two new spaces: Room No 2 and Room No 20. Notable elements include a giant teapot pouring into a couch and a huge octopus clutching chess pieces.

How did Salman Khan interact with the paparazzi on the sets?

Salman Khan initially appeared unhappy and asked photographers to maintain distance from the stage. Despite this, he eventually posed with them and even took selfies.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Salman Khan Viral Video Bigg Boss 20 Bigg Boss 20 Premiere
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