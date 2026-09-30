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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Salman Bhai Ne Bola Na...’: Farah Khan Waits For Paps To Stop Taking Her Pictures From Behind

‘Salman Bhai Ne Bola Na...’: Farah Khan Waits For Paps To Stop Taking Her Pictures From Behind

Farah Khan recently confronted paparazzi photographers for attempting to take pictures of her from behind. Referring to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 comments.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Farah Khan stopped paparazzi, objecting to filming her from behind.
  • She cited Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' criticism of intrusive photography.
  • Salman criticized filming women from behind, deeming it disrespectful.
  • Other celebrities also previously objected to similar intrusive back shots.

Farah Khan has objected to paparazzi photographers attempting to film her from behind. The filmmaker-turned-YouTuber was recently seen stopping photographers and asking them to change their angle. While confronting the paparazzi, Farah referred to Salman Khan’s comments on Bigg Boss 20, where the actor had criticised photographers for taking pictures from behind without considering whether women celebrities were comfortable with them. Farah told the paparazzi, “Salman bhai ne bola na, peeche se nahi lene ka,” before asking them to “Turn karo”. Her reaction comes amid growing discussion around intrusive celebrity photography and the boundaries stars expect photographers to respect.

Farah Khan Tells Paparazzi To ‘Turn Karo’

Farah Khan was recently filmed while walking when photographers attempted to capture her from behind. She noticed the angle and immediately turned around to address them. Referring to Salman Khan’s recent comments, she said, “Salman bhai ne bola na, peeche se nahi lene ka.”

Farah then asked the photographers to change their position, saying, “Turn karo,” making it clear that she did not want photographs taken from behind. The filmmaker’s reaction comes after Salman raised the subject during the September 20, 2026 episode of Bigg Boss 20. The actor had spoken about the way female celebrities are sometimes photographed by paparazzi, particularly when cameras focus on their backs or legs.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Remarks

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman discussed trolling and intrusive photography while speaking about the treatment of women in the public eye. He specifically referred to photographs focusing on women’s “hip shots” and “taangon ke shots”. He also questioned the practice of photographing women from behind without knowing whether they are comfortable with it.

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Salman said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it?” The actor recalled examples involving Saiee Manjrekar, Neha Dhupia and his niece, who had been photographed from behind and had the image captioned, “Pehchaano ye kaun hai?”

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Salman then urged women who object to such photographs to respond firmly. He said, “Jahan aisa hua, ghoom ke chamaat maaro. Bolna na apni maa behenon ka yeh shot lete ja, aur humko dikha.” He also described the practice as “disgusting” and questioned, “What is this mentality?”

Manushi Chhillar And Neha Dhupia Also Objected

Farah is not the first celebrity to publicly object to photographs being taken from behind. Manushi Chhillar was recently seen asking photographers to remove such pictures. She reportedly told them, “Please delete that. Don’t put any back shots.”

Neha Dhupia has also previously questioned photographers over the practice. She said, “Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai?” while asking them to stop. Salman had mentioned both Neha and Saiee while discussing the issue on Bigg Boss 20, using their experiences to highlight why photographers should consider whether such images make women uncomfortable.

Farah’s latest interaction has added another public voice to the conversation, with her response making it clear that she did not want the paparazzi to continue shooting her from that particular angle.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What specific photography practice did Farah Khan object to?

Farah Khan objected to paparazzi photographers attempting to film her from behind. She noticed the angle and immediately asked them to change their position, saying,

Why did Farah Khan mention Salman Khan's comments to the paparazzi?

She referred to Salman Khan's recent remarks on Bigg Boss 20, where he criticized photographers for taking pictures of women from behind without considering their comfort. She told them,

What did Salman Khan say about intrusive photography on Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan criticized photographers for taking

Have other celebrities expressed similar objections to intrusive photography?

Yes, Manushi Chhillar recently asked photographers to delete

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Paparazzi Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Back Shots Farah Khan Paparazzi Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20
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