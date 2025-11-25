Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalim Khan’s Heartfelt Words On His 65-Year Friendship With Dharmendra Resurface After Actor’s Death

An old interview of Salim Khan recalling his decades-long friendship with Dharmendra resurfaces after the actor’s demise. Bollywood mourns the legendary star.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 08:16 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood superstar Dharmendra's demise has sent the entire nation and the Bollywood industry into a state of grief. The actor whose passing away has left fans grieving was said to be a fine human being and also a great friend to many Bollywood celebrities.

One such bond of friendship was between Dharmendra and movie writer Salim Khan. In an old interview with Lehren TV, Salim Khan, who appeared on the sets of the Salman Khan and Kajol starrer 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya', spoke at length about his equation with the Sholay actor.

Talking about their bond, Salim Khan said, “We have both known each other since 1958-1959. Both of us had seen a lot of struggle, and many things are common between us.” Talking about Dharmendra as a human, Khan said, “He is a wonderful person. Whenever I thought about whom I should cast in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya for this particular role, I first thought of Dharamji. He is like a family member and like an elder brother to us.”

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, which coincidentally marked Salim Khan's 90th birthday. Salim Khan and Dharmendra together with writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Amitabh Bachchan, gave the industry a cult classic movie like Sholay. Dharmendra would have turned 90 years old on December 8 this year.

The late superstar was cremated today, on November 24, at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others arrived at the crematorium to pay their final respects to the superstar. The actor, in mid-November, who was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery.

The late superstar is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; their four children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeta Deol, and Vijayta Deol; Dharmendra’s second wife, Hema Malini; and their two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 08:16 AM (IST)
