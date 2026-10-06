Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salim Khan attended granddaughter's first birthday post-hospitalization.

He recently showed improved mobility after chiropractic session.

Salman Khan also attended, dismissing recent rift rumors with Arbaaz.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan made a rare appearance at his granddaughter Sipaara Khan’s first birthday celebration. He was seen walking with the help of his son, Sohail Khan. This marks Salim’s first appearance since he was hospitalised for a month following a haemorrhage.

Earlier, a video of Salim Khan undergoing a chiropractic session with physiotherapist and chiropractor Dr Rajnish Kant went viral. In the video, Dr Kant can be seen working on Salim’s spine, hands, arms, neck, jaw, nose and several other joints. Following the session, Salim slowly attempted to walk without support before holding someone’s hand for assistance. When Dr Kant asked how he was feeling, Salim replied, “Better.”

Salim Khan Attends Sipaara’s 1st Birthday Bash

Salim Khan arrived at Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s residence with his wife, Salma Khan, to attend their daughter Sipaara’s first birthday celebration. He later left the residence with Sohail Khan, who was seen helping his father walk towards the car. Helen accompanied them as they left.

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In one of the videos, Salim Khan was seen waving at paps.

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In other videos, Salma Khan and Helen were seen arriving at Arbaaz Khan’s home. Both were seen walking with the help of support as they made their way inside.

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Salman Khan Also Attends Sipaara’s Birthday

Salman Khan also attended his niece Sipaara’s birthday celebration, amid recent speculation that all may not be well between him and his brother Arbaaz Khan. The speculation began after Arbaaz declined to answer questions about Salman at an event and appeared upset with the paparazzi.

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Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at the Mumbai residence of Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends.

Nearly two years after their wedding, Arbaaz and Sshura welcomed their first child together on October 5, 2025. The couple later revealed their daughter’s name, Sipaara Khan, on social media.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora for 19 years, and the couple have a son, Arhaan Khan.