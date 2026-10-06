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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalim Khan Attends Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan’s Daughter Sipaara’s 1st Birthday Bash, Walks With Sohail Khan’s Help

Salim Khan Attends Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan’s Daughter Sipaara’s 1st Birthday Bash, Walks With Sohail Khan’s Help

Salim Khan, his wives Salma Khan and Helen, along with Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, attended Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s daughter Sipaara’s 1st birthday bash.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salim Khan attended granddaughter's first birthday post-hospitalization.
  • He recently showed improved mobility after chiropractic session.
  • Salman Khan also attended, dismissing recent rift rumors with Arbaaz.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan made a rare appearance at his granddaughter Sipaara Khan’s first birthday celebration. He was seen walking with the help of his son, Sohail Khan. This marks Salim’s first appearance since he was hospitalised for a month following a haemorrhage.

Earlier, a video of Salim Khan undergoing a chiropractic session with physiotherapist and chiropractor Dr Rajnish Kant went viral. In the video, Dr Kant can be seen working on Salim’s spine, hands, arms, neck, jaw, nose and several other joints. Following the session, Salim slowly attempted to walk without support before holding someone’s hand for assistance. When Dr Kant asked how he was feeling, Salim replied, “Better.”

Salim Khan Attends Sipaara’s 1st Birthday Bash

Salim Khan arrived at Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s residence with his wife, Salma Khan, to attend their daughter Sipaara’s first birthday celebration. He later left the residence with Sohail Khan, who was seen helping his father walk towards the car. Helen accompanied them as they left.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

 

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In one of the videos, Salim Khan was seen waving at paps.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In other videos, Salma Khan and Helen were seen arriving at Arbaaz Khan’s home. Both were seen walking with the help of support as they made their way inside.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Salman Khan Also Attends Sipaara’s Birthday

Salman Khan also attended his niece Sipaara’s birthday celebration, amid recent speculation that all may not be well between him and his brother Arbaaz Khan. The speculation began after Arbaaz declined to answer questions about Salman at an event and appeared upset with the paparazzi.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at the Mumbai residence of Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends.

Nearly two years after their wedding, Arbaaz and Sshura welcomed their first child together on October 5, 2025. The couple later revealed their daughter’s name, Sipaara Khan, on social media.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora for 19 years, and the couple have a son, Arhaan Khan. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Salim Khan make a recent public appearance?

Salim Khan made a rare public appearance at his granddaughter Sipaara Khan's first birthday celebration. He was seen walking with the help of his son, Sohail Khan.

What medical session did Salim Khan recently undergo?

Salim Khan recently underwent a chiropractic session with physiotherapist Dr. Rajnish Kant. Following the session, he reported feeling "better".

Who are Sipaara Khan's parents and when was she born?

Sipaara Khan's parents are Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan. She was born on October 5, 2025, nearly two years after their wedding.

When and where did Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan get married?

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married on December 24, 2023. The intimate nikah ceremony took place at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Salim Khan Arbaaz Khan Sshura Khan Salim Khan Health Update Sipaara
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