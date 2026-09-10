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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Salim Khan’s Health Is Very Good’: Salman Khan’s Stepmother Helen Gives Health Update At Mumbai Event

‘Salim Khan’s Health Is Very Good’: Salman Khan’s Stepmother Helen Gives Health Update At Mumbai Event

Salim Khan Health Update: Helen said Salim Khan is a “very strong man” and assured fans that he is in very good health.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Helen accepted Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award for Salim Khan.
  • Helen stated Salim Khan is in very good health.
  • Salim Khan endured month-long hospitalization for a brain haemorrhage.

Salim Khan Health Update: Salim Khan, who was hospitalised in Mumbai for a month, was recently conferred the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award in Mumbai. The award was accepted on behalf of the actor-screenwriter by his wife, Helen. At the event, Helen also shared an update on Salim Khan’s health.

‘Salim Khan’s Health Is Very Good’

While accepting the award, Helen shared a health update about Salim Khan.

“I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab. He says thank you very much to all you lovely people who have been trailing him and following him and he thanks you. All his films are my favourite,” she said at the event.

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Helen added, “His health is very good. He is a very strong man and he sends his good wishes to all of you, to the entire Maharashtra and India too.”

Salim Khan’s Hospitalisation

Salim Khan was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on March 17 following a month-long hospitalisation. He was rushed to the hospital on February 17 at around 8:30 am by his family physician, Dr Sandeep Chopra, after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. He was treated under the care of Dr Jaleel Parkar.

During his treatment, Salim Khan underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure and was kept on a ventilator for some time. Initially, the hospital issued a health bulletin about his condition. However, after Salman Khan and his family objected to the update, the hospital stopped sharing further information about his health.

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Following his discharge, the family did not share any updates about his health. Later, Sohail Khan, during his appearance on Alliance, opened up about his father’s health.

“When my father got unwell, a couple of weeks back he was hospitalised and he went into a semi coma...and I was staying with him in the hospital. My heart sank when the doctor said you might lose him. I was like, my father, my mother, somebody who are very dear to me... and I said that agar daddy ko kuch ho gaya toh matlab I don't know how I'll operate because for me my parents are my life, everything,” he said on the show. 

Helen And Salim Khan’s Relationship

Helen and Salim Khan first crossed paths while working on the 1963 film Kabli Khan, although they barely spoke during the making of the film. They reunited years later while working on Don in 1978 and reportedly grew closer.

In 1981, Helen and Salim Khan got married. Salim was already married to Salma Khan and had four children at the time. She initially faced resistance from the family, but eventually became an inseparable part of the family. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What award did Salim Khan recently receive?

Salim Khan was recently conferred the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award in Mumbai. His wife, Helen, accepted the award on his behalf.

What is Salim Khan's current health status?

According to his wife Helen, Salim Khan's health is

Why was Salim Khan recently hospitalized?

Salim Khan was hospitalized due to a minor brain haemorrhage. He underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure during his month-long stay.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salim Khan Helen Salman Khan
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