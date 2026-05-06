Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salim Khan discharged after month-long hospital stay.

Veteran writer recovering slowly after brain haemorrhage.

Family requested no further medical updates be shared.

Trade analyst confirms Khan's slow but steady recovery.

Salim Khan Health Update: Salim Khan was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on March 17 after a month-long hospitalisation. He had been admitted following a minor brain haemorrhage and was under the care of Dr Jaleel Parkar.

During his treatment, a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was performed, and he was kept on a ventilator for some time. After his discharge, there was no update from the family regarding his health. Now, trade analyst Komal Nahta has shared an update about Salman Khan’s father. He said that Salim Khan is recovering at home, albeit slowly.

Salim Khan Health Update

“Was delighted to meet Salim Khan saab yesterday at his residence, with friend Raja Shetiya,” film trade analyst Komal Nahta wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ| Ameesha Patel Lands In Mumbai 24 Hours After Being Stuck In Dubai

He added, “The veteran writer is recovering slowly but surely after his 28-day hospitalisation in February-March. Thank you, Dr Sandeep Chopra, for making this meeting possible.”

Komal also shared a photo from the meeting featuring himself, Raja Shetiya, and Salim Khan.

In the image, Salim Khan is seen seated in the living room of his residence. Dressed in a checkered shirt, beige trousers, and white sandals, he sits between Komal Nahta and Raja Shetiya, who are seen leaning slightly towards him as they pose for the picture.

Was delighted to meet Salim Khan saab yesterday at his residence, with friend Raja Shetiya. The veteran writer is recovering slowly but surely after his 28-day hospitalisation in February-March. Thank you Dr. Sandeep Chopra for making this meeting possible. pic.twitter.com/CMkNOHLJ3T — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 6, 2026

Salim Khan Health Update

Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 at around 8:30 am by his family physician, Dr Sandeep Chopra, where he underwent a DSA procedure. As a precautionary measure, he was placed on ventilator support.

ALSO READ| Fan Gets Vijay’s Face Tattooed On Chest After TVK’s Big Win In Tamil Nadu Election 2026: WATCH

Earlier, in a statement, Dr Jalil Parkar said that a minor procedure was performed on Salman Khan’s father following a brain haemorrhage. “He is fine and stable but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer,” the statement issued by Lilavati Hospital read.

Following this initial update, the family expressed concern and urged the hospital not to share further updates about Salim Khan’s health.

A source close to the family told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers. Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed.”

The source further added that since medical information is confidential, the family wishes to avoid unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition.







