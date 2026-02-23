Salim Khan Health Timeline: From ICU Admission To Ongoing Recovery Under Observation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage triggered by a sudden spike in blood pressure. The 90-year-old was moved to the Intensive Care Unit immediately as a precautionary measure. Doctors have since confirmed that his condition is stable and under close observation. Over the past several days, medical teams have continued monitoring his recovery, while family members, including son Salman Khan, have maintained a regular presence at the hospital.

February 17: Admission To ICU

Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after experiencing health complications linked to elevated blood pressure. Medical evaluations confirmed a minor brain haemorrhage. Given his age and the nature of the condition, doctors decided to admit him to the Intensive Care Unit for immediate monitoring.

He was placed on ventilator support as a precautionary step to stabilise his breathing and reduce strain. Hospital sources indicated that no major invasive surgery was required. The first 48 hours were considered critical, during which specialists closely monitored his neurological responses and vital parameters.

Subsequent Days: Stabilisation & Monitoring

Following initial stabilisation, doctors classified the haemorrhage as minor and confirmed that it had been brought under control through timely intervention. Over the next few days, his vital signs remained steady, and there were no reports of major complications.

Medical teams have continued to monitor his blood pressure and neurological indicators to prevent secondary complications. While there is no immediate timeline for discharge, hospital authorities have conveyed cautious optimism regarding his recovery.

Throughout this period, family members including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma have been regularly visiting the hospital. Salman Khan is understood to have adjusted professional commitments to prioritise his father’s care.

The family has requested privacy and limited public disclosure of medical details. Hospital authorities have accordingly restricted official briefings.