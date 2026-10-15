Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman discussed dating, virginity, children on Koffee With Karan.

He recounted father Salim's struggle-era anecdote about baby Sohail.

Salim Khan earned Rs 750 then, showed surprising generosity.

Salman Khan graced the couch on Koffee With Karan 9, where he spoke about his dating life, his virginity, his desire to have children and an eerie presence he used to feel at his home. He also participated in a rapid-fire round with Karisma Kapoor, his co-star in 13 films.

During the episode, Salman recalled how his father, Salim Khan, reacted when a friend asked for more food despite there being little to eat at home. In a surprising anecdote, Salim jokingly offered his six-month-old son Sohail to the friend.

‘Salim Khan Earned Rs 750 During Struggle Days’

After Bobby Deol and Varun Dhawan spoke about their bond with Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt expressed his wish to see a “chota Salman”, Karan Johar asked the superstar how he felt hearing such heartfelt remarks.

“I’ll tell you, this doesn’t come from us. This has come from my father and my mother. So, I remember there was a time when dad was struggling and he just left everything in Indore. He left everything and moved. And he was working for Rs 750 then…,” Salman revealed on Koffee With Karan 9.

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He continued, “A friend of his came and they used to have an eating competition in Indore. But there was no food at home. So, mom cooked whatever she had. She put more water in the broth, and he kept on eating and eating… and eventually he said, ‘Is that all you have? Don’t you have anything else.’

“My father then said, ‘There is one thing.’ Sohail was six months old at that time. He said, ‘He’s my six-month-old son. Eat him.’”

Salman added that despite his struggles, his father always had a generous nature. “And we learnt that from our neighbours as well… Our tea used to be there because we had no money at that time. But dad’s hand has always been like this, so as mum’s…,” he said, gesturing to illustrate his parents’ giving nature.

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‘Baap Baap Hota Hai’

Following the episode, Salman shared several pictures of himself with Salim Khan on social media. The father-son duo twinned in cowboy hats, with Salman celebrating his father’s spirit.

“Howdy partner hee haw at 91 at 1 having one, baap baap hota hai, he is the real monster, hum sab ke baap mein hai dum Vande Mataram. Ek aur din nahi hota ek aur din kam hota hai, u guys get it?” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Salman added, “God’s been kind….”

Howdy partner hee haw at 91 at 1 having one, baap baap hota hai, he is the real monster, hum sab ke baap mein hai dum Vande Mataram. Ek aur din nahi hota ek aur din kam hota hai, u guys get it? God’s been kind .. https://t.co/ZnQICzvn7a — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 14, 2026

‘ Koffee With Karan’ Season 9

The ninth season of Koffee With Karan premiered on JioHotstar on October 14, with Salman Khan as the first guest and Karisma Kapoor making a special appearance.

New episodes will stream weekly at 7 pm, featuring the who’s who of the entertainment industry, with Shah Rukh Khan reportedly set to appear in last episode of the final season.