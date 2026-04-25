Sajid Nadiadwala’s Son Sufiyan Goes Viral; Fans Call Him ‘Young Salman Khan’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sufiyan has not yet decided to enter the industry.

A video of film producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Sufiyan has been going viral on the Internet, which has caught everyone’s attention. After watching the clip, many people are comparing him to Salman Khan. Sufiyan was recently spotted at an event, where he confidently posed for the paparazzi.

Looks Compared To 90s Salman Khan

At first glance, Sufiyan’s appearance reminded many of Salman Khan from the 1990s. His facial features, overall look, and physique seem quite similar to the superstar’s younger days. As soon as the video surfaced online, it quickly started trending across social media platforms.

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Social media users have been reacting actively to the video. In the clip, Sufiyan is seen wearing a blue T-shirt paired with denim jeans, along with earrings, giving him a stylish and retro vibe. His look strongly resembles the kind of style Salman Khan was once known for.

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Fans Call Him ‘Younger Version’ Of Salman

After seeing the video, many users commented that Sufiyan looks like a younger version of Salman Khan. At the same time, some people pointed out that he also bears a strong resemblance to his father, Sajid Nadiadwala.

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Sufiyan is the younger son of Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Wardha. The couple also has an elder son named Subhan, who is reportedly preparing to enter Bollywood soon. According to the reports, Subhan will make his debut with a film directed by Shashank Khaitan. As for Sufiyan, he has not yet decided to step into the film industry.

Sufiyan was also in the news in 2022 when rumours of his relationship with Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, surfaced. The two were spotted together at a film screening, but Saiee later denied the rumours, clarifying that they are childhood friends.