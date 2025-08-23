Saira Banu Turns 81, Pens Heartfelt Note On Love, Memories & Enduring Bonds

Veteran actress Saira Banu, who celebrates her 81st birthday on Saturday, marked the occasion by taking a nostalgic walk down memory lane. Sharing a series of pictures from her past birthday celebrations on Instagram, she penned an emotional note reflecting on her life, relationships, and the meaning of her special day.

Saira Banu Turns 81

In her caption, the actress wrote: “There are certain days in one’s life that do not merely exist but rather stand as reflections of all that has been given to us. My birthday has always been such a day, not a moment for revelry alone, but it touches every thought and being that has shaped me into the person I am today."

"I think often of my grandmother, Shamshad Waheed Khan, whose strength and wisdom were the earliest pillars of my childhood; of my mother, Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji, whose grace and warmth lent colour to my world; and of my elder brother, Sultan, whose guidance has remained a steady hand through every season.”

Saira Banu further expressed that the constant love from her dear ones has been the true wealth she has carried across the years.

Destiny’s Most Precious Gift

Reflecting on her life’s most treasured bond, the actress continued: “What began as admiration for an artist admired from afar was, by the tender hand of destiny, transformed into a companionship most rare. The decision to make my home near his was at the time but a matter of circumstance; little did I suspect it to be providence, gently steering my heart toward him.”

“That a man so revered by the world could look upon me with kindness, and in time with love, remains the greatest wonder of my life.”

A Birthday Filled with Gratitude

Concluding her note, Saira Banu wrote: “And so, as I arrive at another birthday, I do so with gratitude for the many kind wishes that reach me, for the memories that remain ever luminous, and for the presence of my beloved which, though unseen, resides in every corner of my heart. This day, therefore, is not merely a celebration of age, but of love that endures, of memories that soften the edges of time, and of a bond that remains my life’s most cherished story.”