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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSaif Ali Khan Says Shah Rukh Khan Wanted Him In Main Hoon Na; Farah Khan Reacts

Saif Ali Khan Says Shah Rukh Khan Wanted Him In Main Hoon Na; Farah Khan Reacts

Saif Ali Khan’s claim about being approached for a role in Main Hoon Na has sparked buzz, with Farah Khan responding, “I am hearing this for the first time,” reigniting discussions around the film.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 17 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Saif Ali Khan claims Shah Rukh Khan offered him Main Hoon Na role.
  • Farah Khan denies knowledge of Saif Ali Khan's casting claim.
  • Fans speculate Saif may have been considered for Zayed Khan's role.
  • Main Hoon Na remains a popular cult film, sparking casting debates.

The casting story of the cult Bollywood film Main Hoon Na has once again become a talking point after comments made by Saif Ali Khan sparked fresh debate online. The actor recently claimed that he was once approached for a role in the film by Shah Rukh Khan, only for the plan to reportedly change later under the direction of filmmaker Farah Khan. The remark quickly caught attention on social media, reviving curiosity around the film’s early casting decisions.

Saif Ali Khan’s Claim

During a recent promotional interaction for his crime drama project, Saif Ali Khan spoke about an old opportunity linked to Main Hoon Na. He mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan had personally reached out to him regarding a role in the film. According to Saif, he was informed that there was a “great character” being planned for him.

However, the collaboration reportedly did not move forward. Saif explained that things changed afterward when he received another call suggesting a different direction for the casting. His statement immediately triggered discussions among fans, many of whom began speculating about which character he may have been considered for in the final film.

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Farah Khan Breaks Her Silence

When the filmmaker Farah Khan was asked about Saif Ali Khan’s claim, she responded in a brief and straightforward manner. Dismissing the statement, she said, “I am hearing this for the first time.” Her reaction has added another layer of intrigue to the conversation, as fans now debate the conflicting accounts surrounding the casting process of the hit film.

Farah Khan’s response has also reignited interest in behind-the-scenes stories from Bollywood’s early 2000s era, especially around films that later became iconic.

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Fans Speculate About the Original Role

Following Saif Ali Khan’s comments, social media users began guessing which character might have been intended for him in Main Hoon Na. Many believe he could have been considered for the role eventually played by Zayed Khan, although no official confirmation has ever been made.

The film starred Shah Rukh Khan as Major Ram, alongside Sushmita Sen and Zayed Khan in key roles. Over the years, it has grown into a beloved cult classic, remembered for its emotional storytelling, action, and music.

A Cult Film Still in Conversation

Even after more than two decades, Main Hoon Na continues to remain relevant in popular culture. The latest discussion around its casting once again proves how strongly the film resonates with audiences. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have recently appeared together in the film Kartavya, which released on Netflix on May 15, 2026, bringing the two stars back on screen in a new collaboration.

 
 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What has sparked recent discussion about the casting of Main Hoon Na?

Saif Ali Khan recently claimed Shah Rukh Khan approached him for a role in the film, reigniting debate about its early casting decisions.

What was Saif Ali Khan's account of the casting?

Saif Ali Khan stated that Shah Rukh Khan had spoken to him about a 'great character' for Main Hoon Na, but the plan reportedly changed later.

How did Farah Khan respond to Saif Ali Khan's claim?

Filmmaker Farah Khan dismissed Saif Ali Khan's statement, saying she was hearing about it for the first time.

Which role do fans speculate Saif Ali Khan was considered for?

Fans speculate Saif Ali Khan may have been considered for the role eventually played by Zayed Khan, although this is unconfirmed.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Main Hoon Na Zayed Khan SHAH RUKH KHAN Saif Ali Khan Main Hoon Na Roles
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