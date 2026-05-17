Saif Ali Khan recently claimed Shah Rukh Khan approached him for a role in the film, reigniting debate about its early casting decisions.
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Saif Ali Khan Says Shah Rukh Khan Wanted Him In Main Hoon Na; Farah Khan Reacts
Saif Ali Khan’s claim about being approached for a role in Main Hoon Na has sparked buzz, with Farah Khan responding, “I am hearing this for the first time,” reigniting discussions around the film.
- Saif Ali Khan claims Shah Rukh Khan offered him Main Hoon Na role.
- Farah Khan denies knowledge of Saif Ali Khan's casting claim.
- Fans speculate Saif may have been considered for Zayed Khan's role.
- Main Hoon Na remains a popular cult film, sparking casting debates.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has sparked recent discussion about the casting of Main Hoon Na?
What was Saif Ali Khan's account of the casting?
Saif Ali Khan stated that Shah Rukh Khan had spoken to him about a 'great character' for Main Hoon Na, but the plan reportedly changed later.
How did Farah Khan respond to Saif Ali Khan's claim?
Filmmaker Farah Khan dismissed Saif Ali Khan's statement, saying she was hearing about it for the first time.
Which role do fans speculate Saif Ali Khan was considered for?
Fans speculate Saif Ali Khan may have been considered for the role eventually played by Zayed Khan, although this is unconfirmed.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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