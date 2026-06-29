Saif Ali Khan Reveals How He Teaches Taimur And Jeh About Faith: ‘There Is One God, Many Names’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taimur impressed Saif by thoughtfully differentiating religion from methodology.

Saif Ali Khan has shared how he and his wife Kareena Kapoor are raising their sons, Taimur and Jehangir, with an open-minded approach towards religion. The couple, who married in 2012 in an interfaith union, believe in encouraging their children to respect all faiths rather than follow rigid religious boundaries.

Speaking at the London edition of We Women, Saif reflected on the conversations he has with his sons about faith, saying he prefers to teach them values of compassion, acceptance and understanding over strict religious doctrine.

‘God Is One, People Simply Call Him By Different Names’

Saif admitted that he does not consider himself deeply religious but believes in passing on a simple yet meaningful message to his children.

"My mother taught me that there is one God, but people call Him by different names. That is what I teach my children as well," he said.

ALSO READ | ‘Zuthi!’ Rakhi Sawant’s Sharp Dig At Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Announcement Goes Viral

The actor explained that people worship in different ways, but what truly matters is whether religion teaches love, kindness and forgiveness. According to Saif, if a faith inspires people to care for one another and forgive, it has fulfilled its greatest purpose.

He also recalled his own upbringing, revealing that he attended a school where each day began with prayers in the chapel, followed by prayers from other religions. Festivals such as Christmas and Diwali were celebrated with equal enthusiasm, helping him develop a broad and inclusive outlook from an early age.

Taimur’s Thoughtful Answer Leaves Saif Impressed

Saif also shared a recent conversation with his elder son, Taimur, during which he asked him about the difference between religion and methodology. Taimur replied, “In religion we pray, in methodology we don’t.” The actor said he was impressed by his son's thoughtful response.

ALSO READ | Ravi Kishan Reflects On His Career In Films, Recalls Being Mocked In The 90s: 'My Time Came After 34 Years'

The actor added that discussions about faith are common in their home and credited both his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and wife Kareena Kapoor for fostering an environment of openness and respect for different beliefs.

Saif and Kareena's relationship began during the filming of Tashan in 2007-08. After dating for nearly five years, they married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on October 16, 2012. The couple are parents to Taimur and Jeh, while Saif also has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh.

On the professional front, Saif is awaiting the release of Hum Hindustani and will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar and Sayami Kher.