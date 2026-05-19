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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSaif Ali Khan Reveals He Was Told to Keep His Marriage To Amrita Singh A Secret

Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Was Told to Keep His Marriage To Amrita Singh A Secret

Saif Ali Khan revealed a senior actor once advised him to hide his marriage to Amrita Singh to protect his image, advice he called the "worst and most bizarre" he ever received.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 May 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Saif's marriage to Amrita Singh lasted 13 years.

Saif Ali Khan once received some advice that he now looks back on as the strangest he has ever heard. Before his Bollywood debut, a senior actor from an older generation urged him to keep his marriage to Amrita Singh out of the public eye. The reasoning was simple, being seen as single was considered an asset for a young hero trying to break into the industry. Saif did not listen.

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Saif Refused To Hide His Marriage

Speaking to News18, Saif recalled the moment clearly. A senior actor had pulled him aside and told him not to let anyone know he was married. Saif said he was not entirely sure what prompted the suggestion, but he understood the logic behind it. The actor likely believed that a married image would cost him his female fan base before his career had even taken off. Saif called it the worst and most bizarre advice anyone had ever given him, and he chose to ignore it entirely.

At the time, Saif had already shot for his supposed debut film Bekhudi in 1991, only to be dropped from it midway. It was during this uncertain period that he had married Amrita Singh, who was then one of the leading actresses in Hindi cinema. Saif was 21 years old and Amrita was 33. Despite the 12-year age gap, the two had grown close after meeting on the sets of Bekhudi. His career eventually found its footing when Yash Chopra cast him in Parampara, which released in 1993.

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Govinda Handled Same Pressure Differently

Not every actor from that era made the same choice as Saif. Govinda, for instance, did keep his marriage under wraps for a period. His wife Sunita Ahuja shared in an old interview with Zoom that she had largely stayed out of the public eye after their wedding because there were concerns that news of the marriage would drive away Govinda's female fans. The couple only made their marriage public when their daughter was born, roughly a year after they had wed.

Saif and Amrita remained married for 13 years and have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple divorced in 2004. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the two have sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Govinda handle the pressure regarding his marriage?

Govinda kept his marriage a secret for a period, similar to the advice Saif received, to avoid alienating his female fans. The marriage was only made public after their daughter was born.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Amrita Singh Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Marriage
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