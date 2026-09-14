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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'I Would've Died': Saif Ali Khan Recalls Knife Attack, Says He's Not Over It

'I Would've Died': Saif Ali Khan Recalls Knife Attack, Says He's Not Over It

Saif Ali Khan recalls the January 2025 knife attack at his home, saying he has not fully moved on and feels lucky to have survived the incident.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Saif Ali Khan recounts January 2025 knife attack at home.
  • The attack still affects him; he reacts to knives.
  • He feels lucky the knife broke, potentially saving his life.
  • The experience made him value his life and presence.

Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the knife attack at his home in January 2025, admitting that the incident still affects him. An intruder entered his residence on January 16 and attacked the actor with a knife. Saif was subsequently admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, and was discharged five days later.

Speaking about the frightening episode, Saif said he and his family managed to deal with what happened, but acknowledged that he still reacts when he sees a knife.

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Saif Ali Khan Says Knife Attack Still Affects Him

In an interview with Bombay Times, Saif Ali Khan talked about the impact the incident had on his family and said his wife was affected the most.

Saif said, “We faced that situation well. I think it affected my wife the most; she is a very sensitive person. We got out of it quite quickly. It was very maddening. I still haven’t completely gotten over it, 100 per cent, because whenever I see a knife, I react in the same way.”

Saif also spoke about how differently the attack could have ended. Looking back, he considers himself fortunate that the knife broke during the assault.

“When I think about it, I genuinely feel lucky that the knife broke. If he had a proper Rambo knife, I would have died. As soon as you thrust that knife in, it can go anywhere. That knife gave me several wounds, although I didn’t die because of it. I think about how lucky I am. But the other side of it is that a part of me also understands what happened. I would easily forgive that person.”

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'I Wanted To Enjoy My Life'

The actor further said the experience made him realise that he needed to be more present in his life. He recalled lying on the hospital bed and thinking about spending time with friends, enjoying good wine and making the most of his life.

He said, “Perhaps, even if it was a little late, I realised that I now have to be even more present. I remember lying on the hospital bed and thinking that I wanted to drink good wine with my friends. I wanted to enjoy my life. Even if my life had ended, that would have been okay because I believe that warriors have a good death. When I was covered in blood, I realised that I had lived a good life. That was all I was thinking about. It is a great privilege and has been a wonderful experience. I just wanted to go holding someone’s hand. I had no problem with that. But I didn’t want to be paralysed. I had a problem with that. I was really lucky.”

Saif Ali Khan’s Latest Film

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently seen in Haiwaan, which is playing in theatres. The film has been made by Priyadarshan and also stars Akshay Kumar.

Akshay plays a psycho in the film, while Saif portrays a caretaker who cannot see. The film has received good reviews, although it has not made a major impact at the box office.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident is Saif Ali Khan discussing?

Saif Ali Khan is discussing a knife attack that occurred at his home in January 2025. An intruder attacked him, leading to emergency surgery and a five-day hospital stay.

How has the knife attack continued to affect Saif Ali Khan?

He admits the incident still affects him, causing him to react whenever he sees a knife. He also noted that his wife was deeply impacted by the traumatic experience.

What made Saif Ali Khan feel fortunate after the attack?

Saif felt lucky that the knife broke during the assault. He reflected that he might have died if the knife had been a stronger, proper weapon.

What life realization did Saif Ali Khan have after the attack?

The experience made him realize he needed to be more present in his life. While in the hospital, he thought about enjoying good wine and spending time with friends.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saif Ali Khan ENtertainment News Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Haiwaan
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