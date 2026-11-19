Saif Ali Khan is reportedly the latest Bollywood celebrity to receive a threat. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to verify the threat and identify the person responsible.
Saif Ali Khan Receives Threat; Mumbai Police Probe Baba Siddique Murder Case Accused Zeeshan Akhtar’s Role
After Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, Saif Ali Khan has also received threats.
- Saif Ali Khan reportedly received a threat; police investigating origins.
- Other actors received threats; suspect arrested used AI.
- Police verifying if Saif's threat is genuine or impersonation.
- Bollywood actors are seeking enhanced security due to threats.
A spate of Bollywood celebrities have been receiving threats in recent days, with Saif Ali Khan reportedly the latest to be targeted. According to news agency IANS, the threat is allegedly linked to Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to verify the threat and identify the person behind it.
Saif Ali Khan Receives Threat
Saif’s threat comes after actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana received threats earlier this month, leading to the arrest of Vaibhav Mishra, a 30-year-old IT graduate from Bengaluru. Police suspect Mishra, who had no known gang affiliations, used AI tools to send threatening messages.
ALSO READ| Shah Rukh Khan Ranked 92nd On 100 Greatest Movie Stars List, Only Indian To Feature
Against this backdrop, investigators are trying to establish whether Zeeshan Akhtar is genuinely behind the latest threat or whether someone is impersonating him to intimidate celebrities and unnecessarily burden law enforcement agencies.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a threat from Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. Mumbai Police is investigating the threat and verifying whether it was actually issued by Akhtar or someone impersonating him. An official said that actors Tushar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had also received threats earlier. In that case, police arrested 30-year-old Vaibhav Mishra, an IIT graduate from Bengaluru, who allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to issue threats. The official said Mishra had no links to any gang: Mumbai Police sources— IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2026
Bollywood Actors May Get X-Category Security
A string of threatening calls, messages and emails has pushed several Bollywood actors to seek extra cover. Some celebrities have formally approached authorities, and Mumbai Police are now taking a closer look at the risks involved.
ALSO READ| 'Where Do You See Discomfort On My Face?' Keerthy Suresh Responds To Trolls Over Mysskin Touching Her In Viral Video
The unit that handles security cover is going through the requests. One option on the table is X-category protection, though nothing has been officially ordered yet.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which Bollywood celebrity recently received a threat?
Who is allegedly responsible for the threat against Saif Ali Khan?
The threat is allegedly linked to Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. However, police are investigating if he is genuinely behind it or if someone is impersonating him.
Have other Bollywood actors received threats recently?
Yes, actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana received threats earlier this month. Vaibhav Mishra was arrested in connection with those threats, which he allegedly sent using AI tools.
What security measure is being considered for Bollywood actors due to these threats?
Mumbai Police are considering providing X-category protection for several Bollywood actors. This option is currently on the table, though no official orders have been issued yet.