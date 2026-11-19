Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saif Ali Khan reportedly received a threat; police investigating origins.

Other actors received threats; suspect arrested used AI.

Police verifying if Saif's threat is genuine or impersonation.

Bollywood actors are seeking enhanced security due to threats.

A spate of Bollywood celebrities have been receiving threats in recent days, with Saif Ali Khan reportedly the latest to be targeted. According to news agency IANS, the threat is allegedly linked to Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to verify the threat and identify the person behind it.

Saif Ali Khan Receives Threat

Saif’s threat comes after actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana received threats earlier this month, leading to the arrest of Vaibhav Mishra, a 30-year-old IT graduate from Bengaluru. Police suspect Mishra, who had no known gang affiliations, used AI tools to send threatening messages. ALSO READ| Shah Rukh Khan Ranked 92nd On 100 Greatest Movie Stars List, Only Indian To Feature Against this backdrop, investigators are trying to establish whether Zeeshan Akhtar is genuinely behind the latest threat or whether someone is impersonating him to intimidate celebrities and unnecessarily burden law enforcement agencies.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a threat from Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. Mumbai Police is investigating the threat and verifying whether it was actually issued by Akhtar or someone impersonating him. An official said that actors Tushar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had also received threats earlier. In that case, police arrested 30-year-old Vaibhav Mishra, an IIT graduate from Bengaluru, who allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to issue threats. The official said Mishra had no links to any gang: Mumbai Police sources — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2026

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