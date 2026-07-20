Sai Pallavi Says She Prepared For Sita's Role In Ramayana Through Meditation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sai Pallavi embraced spiritual preparation for her role as Goddess Sita.

She meditated, prayed, maintaining pure thoughts before every shoot.

Pallavi called the role a blessing, acknowledging immense responsibility.

Ramayana Part 1 releases Diwali 2026; Part 2, Diwali 2027.

Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological epic Ramayana continues to generate massive excitement ahead of its release. Now, actress Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita in the much-awaited film, has opened up about the deeply spiritual preparation she undertook to portray one of Indian mythology’s most revered figures.

Speaking about her journey, the actress revealed that she embraced meditation before every shoot and prayed to Goddess Sita, believing the role was far more than just another acting assignment.

‘I Didn’t Choose This Role, It Was A Blessing’

According to The Indian Express, Sai Pallavi shared her experience during a promotional event for the film. Reflecting on her preparation, she said she made a conscious effort to keep her thoughts calm and pure while stepping into the character.

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The actress explained, “When it comes to portraying Mother Sita, I didn’t choose this role; I was blessed with it. It isn’t something you chase or simply perform from a script. Before every shoot, I would meditate and pray, saying, ‘Mother Sita, please perform through me. Whatever comes through me should be exactly what you want for this film.’ For the past three years, I have tried to keep my thoughts as pure and peaceful as possible so that I could present the very best version of myself.”

‘Portraying A Goddess Is Never Easy’

Sai Pallavi also acknowledged the immense responsibility that comes with bringing such an iconic figure to life on screen. She described it as one of the most challenging roles an actor can undertake.

She said that opportunities to portray characters of this stature are rare because playing a goddess is no ordinary task. According to the actress, every member of the team must dedicate their heart and soul to a project of this scale, as films like Ramayana become part of cinematic history for generations to come.

Praising the people behind the film, Sai Pallavi added that while she has devoted the past three years to the project, the makers have spent the last decade bringing their vision to life.

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Ravi Dubey has been cast as Lakshman.

The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, while the second part will arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2027. The film’s trailer is set to be released on July 24.