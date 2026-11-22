Sai Pallavi is receiving appreciation for her performance in OM, which arrived in theatres on November 20. The Tamil film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, also features Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela in key roles. With the film's release following her appearance in Ramayana, the actor has had a busy month. On Saturday evening, she made an unannounced visit to a Chennai cinema to see how audiences were responding to the film. A video from the visit, shared by a fan club on X, shows moviegoers cheering as Sai entered the theatre and thanking them for their support.

Sai Pallavi Surprises Fans At Chennai Theatre

A video shared by one of Sai Pallavi's fan clubs on X shows the actor visiting Nexus Vijaya Mall's PVR Palazzo in Vadapalani, Chennai, on Saturday evening. She made the stop after returning from Goa, where she attended the inaugural ceremony of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2026).

ALSO READ | 'Kuch Zyada Hi Controversial Tha': Poonam Pandey Mocks Unreleased Samay Raina Show Episode

As Sai walked into the theatre, audiences greeted her with cheers and applause. Several security personnel accompanied her during the visit. Moviegoers told the actor that they enjoyed her performance in OM, and she responded by thanking them.

She also moved closer to the screen to get a better view of the audience before expressing her gratitude with folded hands. The brief interaction allowed fans to meet the actor shortly after the film's release.

ALSO READ | Sapna Choudhary Files For Divorce From Veer Sahu, Shares Her Thoughts On Marrying Again

Sai Pallavi Plays CBI Officer In OM

In OM, Sai plays Nithya Reddy, a CBI officer assigned to investigate the illegal red sandalwood trade. The actor opted for a short hairstyle for the role, as required by the character and the film's script.

Sai Pallavi’s theatre visit for O.M: Operation Mole at Nexus Vijaya Mall (PVR Palazzo), Vadapalani, Chennai, on 21 November 2026. She made the visit soon after returning from the opening of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2026) in Goa, where she had attended the inaugural ceremony the previous day (20 November) as guest. This quick turnaround reflects Sai Pallavi’s consistent professionalism and hands-on approach. The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and co-starring Dhanush and Mammootty, released worldwide on 20 November 2026. Early responses have particularly highlighted her performance in the role. Footage Courtesy: @Wikkitalks Disclaimer: No Copyright Infringement Intended. Posted tor archival purpose. For content removal, email to admin@saipallavicanvas.com @Sai_Pallavi92 #saipallavi @dhanushkraja @mammukka @Rajkumar_KP @wunderbarfilms — SaiPallaviCanvas™ (@pallavicanvas) November 21, 2026

Sai has spoken about trusting director Rajkumar Periasamy's vision when she agreed to cut her hair. Her parents were reportedly surprised by the decision. During the shoot, she also covered her hair with a scarf to prevent the new look from being revealed before the film's release.

Sai had previously worked with Rajkumar on Amaran, which was a major success and earned the filmmaker the National Film Award for Best Director.

About OM: Chapter 1

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter 1 features Dhanush as a woodcutter, with Mammootty appearing in a pivotal role. The cast also includes Sreeleela and Sanjay Swaroop.

The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Released on November 20, the project brings together a prominent cast across the Tamil and wider Indian film industries. Sai Pallavi's surprise visit offered Chennai moviegoers a chance to share their response to OM with the actor in person. The film marks another collaboration between her and director Rajkumar Periasamy after Amaran.