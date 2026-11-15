Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sai Pallavi urged Dhanush not to quit acting.

She cited Vijay's political career, expressed concerns.

Pallavi emphasized Dhanush's cultural impact, pleaded he continue.

With widespread rumours of Kollywood superstar Dhanush potentially making a major foray into Tamil Nadu politics, fans have been anxious about the future of his illustrious cinematic career. Echoing these exact sentiments on a public stage, actress Sai Pallavi recently made an emotional appeal to her co-star. Speaking at the grand pre-release event for their highly anticipated upcoming action film, OM: Chapter One, Sai Pallavi publicly urged Dhanush not to abandon the film industry, specifically citing Thalapathy Vijay's recent decision to step away from acting for a full-time political career.

Sai Pallavi Hopes Dhanush Continues Acting After Vijay's Political Move

Taking the microphone amidst a roaring crowd, Sai Pallavi playfully acknowledged the politically charged atmosphere outside the venue. "On the way here, I kept seeing all those flags, and I was thinking, What is this? This looks like a political gathering," she joked, instantly drawing cheers from the audience.

Turning her attention to Dhanush, the actress expressed her heartfelt wishes for his future endeavours while making her primary request crystal clear. Addressing the elephant in the room regarding Vijay's recent pivot to full-time politics, she stated, "Whatever you do, I wish you the best and may the best happen to you. The actor in me is always thinking about how Vijay Sir has gone into politics and stopped acting. So I was hoping and praying that Dhanush should continue to act."

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'We'll Be Missing A Great Actor'

Explaining why the industry desperately needs an actor of Dhanush's calibre to remain on screen, Sai Pallavi highlighted the massive cultural influence his films have historically commanded.

"Performances like his, the realistic stories he brings to the audience, have a lasting impact. After Polladhavan, so many people bought that bike and picked up that style and attitude. It takes a real actor to create that kind of influence," the actress elaborated.

Concluding her speech amidst thunderous applause from the massive crowd, she made one final plea to the actor-producer: "So no matter which path you take, please continue to act. We'll all be missing a great actor. This is my request to him."

OM: Chapter One, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, features Dhanush as an undercover special task force officer alongside Sai Pallavi as an IPS officer. The massive action-thriller is slated to hit theatres globally on November 20.

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Sai Pallavi's Workfront

Sai Pallavi is currently basking in the historic global success of Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana Part 1, where her highly anticipated portrayal of Goddess Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram has won widespread acclaim.

Up next, the powerhouse performer is gearing up for the theatrical release of the high-octane action thriller OM: Chapter One alongside Dhanush, which hits cinemas on November 20. Adding to her massive pan-India lineup, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in the much-awaited Telugu drama Thandel, before eventually returning to the mythological universe for Ramayana Part 2 in 2028.