Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Ayesha Khan joined Mumbai beach clean-up drive.

A man carried a portable fan to cool her.

Spotless gloves and the fan drew heavy online criticism.

Actress Ayesha Khan joined a beach clean-up drive in Mumbai, but a detail from the event soon became a talking point online. As she took part in the campaign under the scorching sun, a man was seen walking beside her with a portable, battery-operated fan to keep her cool. The moment caught the attention of social media users, with several taking to the comments to poke fun at the arrangement.

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Ayesha Khan Trolled Over Clean Gloves And Portable Fan

Ayesha Khan faced social media criticism after attending a beach clean-up drive in Mumbai on Saturday, October 31. While the actress joined volunteers in the cleanliness campaign, pictures and videos showed her wearing seemingly spotless gloves as a man walked alongside her carrying a portable fan. The visuals sparked debate online, with users questioning the cleanliness of her gloves and calling out the privilege on display during a clean-up activity.

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Social Media Users React

Clips and pictures from the drive prompted a range of reactions online. While some users mocked the fan arrangement, others questioned the focus on appearance during a cleanliness campaign.

One user commented, "Even during an outdoor activity, the glamour must stay flawless. Ayesha certainly brought her own VIP cooling system to the beach!"

Another wrote, "Very good acting."

A third user said, "Pasina aa gaya to sara makeup nikal jayega risk nahi le sakti."

Another comment read, "Safai karne aaye ya ramp walk."

One social media user added, "Ye bachayege environment."

Another remarked, "Ek picture chali nii ki Hema Malini bani ghumri hai."

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Mumbai Clean-Up Drive

The clean-up campaign took place across Mumbai on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Alongside beach-cleaning activities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out dust-control measures and road-washing operations in different parts of the city.

The initiative saw celebrities, environmentalists, residents, student volunteers and various organisations come together to support coastal conservation. Actresses Ayesha Khan and Nimrat Kaur were among those who participated.