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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Safai Karne Aaye Ya Ramp Walk?': Ayesha Khan Faces Trolling After Man Holds Fan For Her At Mumbai Beach Clean-Up Drive

'Safai Karne Aaye Ya Ramp Walk?': Ayesha Khan Faces Trolling After Man Holds Fan For Her At Mumbai Beach Clean-Up Drive

Ayesha Khan faces online trolling after a man is seen holding a portable fan for her during a Mumbai beach clean-up drive with Nimrat Kaur.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Ayesha Khan joined Mumbai beach clean-up drive.
  • A man carried a portable fan to cool her.
  • Spotless gloves and the fan drew heavy online criticism.

Actress Ayesha Khan joined a beach clean-up drive in Mumbai, but a detail from the event soon became a talking point online. As she took part in the campaign under the scorching sun, a man was seen walking beside her with a portable, battery-operated fan to keep her cool. The moment caught the attention of social media users, with several taking to the comments to poke fun at the arrangement.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Takes Over Bandra-Worli Sea Link Ahead Of His Birthday: WATCH

Ayesha Khan Trolled Over Clean Gloves And Portable Fan

Ayesha Khan faced social media criticism after attending a beach clean-up drive in Mumbai on Saturday, October 31. While the actress joined volunteers in the cleanliness campaign, pictures and videos showed her wearing seemingly spotless gloves as a man walked alongside her carrying a portable fan. The visuals sparked debate online, with users questioning the cleanliness of her gloves and calling out the privilege on display during a clean-up activity.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Saraiya (@rohitsaraiya.official)

Social Media Users React

Clips and pictures from the drive prompted a range of reactions online. While some users mocked the fan arrangement, others questioned the focus on appearance during a cleanliness campaign.

One user commented, "Even during an outdoor activity, the glamour must stay flawless. Ayesha certainly brought her own VIP cooling system to the beach!"

Another wrote, "Very good acting."

A third user said, "Pasina aa gaya to sara makeup nikal jayega risk nahi le sakti."

Another comment read, "Safai karne aaye ya ramp walk."

One social media user added, "Ye bachayege environment."

Another remarked, "Ek picture chali nii ki Hema Malini bani ghumri hai."

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Calls Class 3 Boy 'Devil' After Assault On KG Girl In Panchkula, Slams Upbringing

Mumbai Clean-Up Drive

The clean-up campaign took place across Mumbai on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Alongside beach-cleaning activities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out dust-control measures and road-washing operations in different parts of the city.

The initiative saw celebrities, environmentalists, residents, student volunteers and various organisations come together to support coastal conservation. Actresses Ayesha Khan and Nimrat Kaur were among those who participated.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was actress Ayesha Khan trolled during the beach clean-up?

Ayesha Khan faced criticism for having a man carry a portable fan to keep her cool and for wearing seemingly spotless gloves. These details sparked online debate about privilege during the cleanliness drive.

What event was Ayesha Khan participating in?

Ayesha Khan joined a beach clean-up drive in Mumbai. This initiative was part of a broader city-wide clean-up campaign that included various organizations and volunteers.

When did the Mumbai clean-up drive take place?

The clean-up campaign, including beach activities, took place across Mumbai on Saturday, October 31, 2026. It also involved dust-control measures and road-washing operations.

Who else participated in the Mumbai clean-up campaign?

Besides Ayesha Khan, actress Nimrat Kaur also participated in the initiative. The campaign gathered celebrities, environmentalists, residents, and student volunteers for coastal conservation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Nimrat Kaur Mumbai News Ayesha Khan Mumbai Beach Clean-up Drive
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