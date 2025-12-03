Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1 has unexpectedly stirred controversy online—this time involving her former close friend and makeup artist Sadhna Singh. While several long-time friends such as Nandini Reddy and Shilpa Reddy were present at the intimate ceremony, Sadhna and stylist Preetam Jukalker were noticeably missing, giving rise to speculation among fans.

Adding fuel to the conversation was the fact that Preetam still follows Samantha on social media, whereas Sadhna does not. Soon after the wedding went viral, Sadhna’s cryptic Instagram activity intensified the chatter.

Sadhna’s Post—And The Internet’s Interpretation

Once part of Samantha’s tight inner circle after her 2021 divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Sadhna’s bond with the actor appeared unshakeable. However, on the day of the wedding, she posted a pointed message on Instagram: “The villain plays the victim so well.”

Though she didn’t tag or name anyone, many online users linked the statement to Samantha, sparking widespread debate across social media platforms.

Claims of Online Abuse and Stalking

As the post snowballed into larger speculation, Sadhna took to Instagram again—this time to allege that she was being harassed. Sharing a screenshot of an abusive DM, she wrote:

“These are educated frustrated living being with brain frozen (smiley emoji) STALKING N ABUSING ME.”

She also uploaded a Reel featuring an animated character saying: “I am not agreeing with your analysis, I am not agreeing with your information. This absolutely misguided information to you, from where you have pick up this type of garbage, I do not know.”

Sadhna later addressed the trolling with a photo of herself, writing: “You’ll investing sooooo much time & effort in your own built up stories… don’t STOP- let the hate keep coming in. P.S - peeche pade raho - lage raho munna bhai aur Munni beheno.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sadhnasingh1

Inside Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s Relationship Timeline

The now-married couple, who worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, were rumoured to be dating since 2024. Samantha began posting pictures with Raj in 2025, and her appearance with a large diamond ring earlier this year led to engagement speculation.

They tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Isha Foundation on December 1.

Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya (2017–2021). Raj, who married Shhyamali De in 2015, is believed to have separated from her in 2022. The newlyweds are currently collaborating on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.