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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSachin Tendulkar Reviews Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’, Says ‘...You Just Can’t Beat It’

Sachin Tendulkar Reviews Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’, Says ‘...You Just Can’t Beat It’

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael was released in April this year. The film stars the pop icon’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the lead role, while Juliano Valdi portrays his younger version.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sachin Tendulkar expressed love for Michael Jackson's biopic 'Michael'.
  • He praised the film during a recent Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' session.
  • Movie chronicles Jackson's rise from Jackson 5 to 'Bad' tour.
  • Jackson's nephew Jaafar stars; a sequel is already planned.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed his love for the Hollywood film based on the life of Michael Jackson, titled 'Michael.'

Tendulkar shared his views during a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session on Tuesday, where he responded to questions on a range of topics, including his recent theatrical experience and favourite movie. 

When asked about his latest theatrical experience, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "I loved watching Michael. Grew up listening to his music, you just can't beat it."


Sachin Tendulkar Reviews Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’, Says ‘...You Just Can’t Beat It’

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, 'Michael' follows Michael Jackson's rise to fame, further covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 band with his brothers in the 1960s to his 'Bad' tour in the late 1980s.

Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays the lead role as the pop icon, while Juliano Valdi stepped in as younger Michael Jackson. Both of them made their film debuts with 'Michael'. Colman Domingo and Nia Long were seen as parents Joe and Katherine.

The film was released in April 2026. 

The sequel to 'Michael' is already in development. Actor Miles Teller, who played Michael's lawyer-manager John Branca in the first film, confirmed in May that a follow-up was being planned. 

Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in cricket history, enjoyed an international career spanning 1989 to 2013. He remains the only player to have scored 100 international centuries, with 51 Test hundreds and 49 in ODIs.

He finished his career with 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs, and was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team. Tendulkar also became the first player to feature in 200 Test matches before bringing the curtain down on his international career in November 2013. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What movie did Sachin Tendulkar recently express his love for?

Sachin Tendulkar loved watching 'Michael,' the Hollywood film about Michael Jackson. He enjoyed it because he grew up listening to Jackson's music.

What is the film 'Michael' about?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, 'Michael' chronicles Michael Jackson's journey from the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to his 'Bad' tour in the late 1980s.

When was the film 'Michael' released, and is there a sequel?

The film 'Michael' was released in April 2026. A sequel is currently in development, confirmed by actor Miles Teller.

Published at : 04 Nov 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Michael Jackson Reddit Michael ENtertainment News
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