Sachin Tendulkar Pours Water For Gulzar On Stage, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sachin Tendulkar personally offered water to Gulzar at event.

Gesture went viral, praised Tendulkar's humility and respect.

His humility reflects father's teachings on character and values.

Legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recently shared the stage at a public award event in Mumbai, where a simple gesture from the former India batter caught everyone’s attention. As Gulzar spoke, Tendulkar personally poured him a glass of water and handed it to him, a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

The brief interaction shows Tendulkar’s humility and gracious nature away from the cricket field. Despite retiring from international cricket 13 years ago, his popularity remains immense, while his understated approach to life continues to resonate with fans.

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Sachin Tendulkar’s Gesture For Gulzar Wins Praise

Gulzar was addressing the gathering when his throat became dry. He asked Sachin Tendulkar if he could get him some water.

Without hesitation, Tendulkar got up from his seat, poured water into a glass and personally offered it to Gulzar. The celebrated lyricist accepted the glass while holding Tendulkar’s hand, creating a warm and memorable moment on stage.

The video of the interaction has been widely shared on social media, with viewers praising the former cricketer for his courtesy and respect towards Gulzar.

Man has ZERO ego. ❤️ A heartwarming moment as Sachin Tendulkar offers water to Gulzar Sahab. He patiently waited until Gulzar Sahab had finished drinking before taking the glass himself. Pure class and humility. 🙏 https://t.co/xiT1JY9x35 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) October 3, 2026

Fans Praise Tendulkar’s Humility

The viral clip prompted a wave of appreciation from social media users, with many focusing less on Tendulkar’s legendary cricket career and more on his simple act of kindness.

One user wrote, "Pure class and humility."

Another commented, "It is this very humility that saw him stand solitarily and solidly at the very pinnacle of success for almost two consistent decades. Talent surely helps, but humility gives wings upon which one can soar to rarefied heights."

A third user added, "True Bharatratna".

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Sachin Tendulkar’s Lessons From His Father

Tendulkar has often spoken about the values he learnt from his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a writer, poet and professor.

In a social media post on Teacher’s Day, Tendulkar recalled his father’s influence and the lessons that stayed with him throughout his life.

The cricketer wrote "My father, Ramesh Tendulkar, was a writer, poet, and a professor, but more a mentor, a guide to many, including me. He gave me the freedom to pursue cricket while reminding me that success should never come at the cost of character. Some of the words my father said to me as a young boy have stayed with me throughout my life: failure is okay, but cheating is not. Never take shortcuts."