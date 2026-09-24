Neeraj Pandey, a writer-lyricist from Buxar, has reacted to BJP MLA Maithili Thakur’s earlier remarks about feeling safe in Bihar, which have resurfaced following the recent Jamui incident involving Class 10 students. Sharing his own experience of growing up in the state, Pandey said that “everyone’s Bihar is not the same Bihar”. He also recalled a traumatic childhood, saying that his “physical boundaries were invaded” several times. Pandey further said that Maithili’s “comfort doesn't speak for everyone” and argued that the reality of any state or society should be understood by listening to people on the receiving end of such experiences.

‘Sabka Bihar Ek Hi Bihar Nahi’

Pandey, known for his work in films such as Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Happy Patel, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Maithili Thakur’s earlier comments about safety in Bihar.

“Sabka Bihar ek hi Bihar nahi hai,” Neeraj began his lengthy Instagram post, before adding, “Not everyone who grew up there got to say that. I am from Bihar. And I never felt safe growing up there. With all my privileges of even being a man, my physical boundaries were invaded many times.”

He went on to explain why he felt Maithili’s personal experience could not necessarily be representative of everyone in the state.

“Your comfort doesn't speak for everyone. The reality of any state or society should be asked from the people on the receiving end. I waS on the receiving end. Ask the girl who faced the unfortunate incident. And mind you that Jamui is not just one standalone incident. Ask any girl I would say.”

Pandey further expressed, “Homeland is not always the land of fairy tales. It is also the place of trauma we carry in our lives.”

In the caption accompanying his post, he added, “A home is supposed to be a safe space so does a homeland….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Pandey (@i_neerajpandey)

Maithili Thakur’s Earlier Statement

Maithili Thakur’s earlier remarks about feeling safe in Bihar have resurfaced amid the discussion surrounding the Jamui incident. In a now-viral video, which was recorded when she was campaigning in West Bengal for the Assembly elections, the BJP MLA described herself as a “daughter of Bihar” and said that people in the state are “very safe”.

Her remarks came in response to comments by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the safety of women in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“It doesn’t matter what Didi says. I myself come from Bihar. I am the daughter of Bihar and we are very safe. I myself am a woman, and I can assure you that I am absolutely safe. I felt unsafe coming to Bengal.”

In another video that has also been widely circulated, Thakur spoke about travelling late at night in Bihar, saying she had returned from Darbhanga to Patna in the wee hours and felt safe.

“You know that I am an artist too. Earlier, when I used to come, I used to hear the stories that after 5-6 pm in the evening, one should not leave their homes to travel… But now in Bihar, I stay out all night,” she claimed, before adding, “I recently came from Dharbhanga to Patna at 3 am in the night and very safe.”

Maithili Thakur On Jamui Incident

Following the incident in Jamui, Maithili condemned the alleged assault involving a minor girl. She said that the incident was unacceptable and called for greater emphasis on teaching boys to respect women and understand consent.

“What happened to the minor daughter in Jamui is utterly reprehensible, shameful, and heart-wrenching. We teach our daughters how to live, what to wear, but it is equally essential to teach our sons that touching, stopping, or mistreating a girl without her consent is a crime,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She further expressed, “May our daughters live not in fear, but with respect and fearlessness.”

जमुई की नाबालिग बेटी के साथ जो हुआ, वह बेहद निंदनीय, शर्मनाक और दिल झकझोर देने वाला है।



हम बेटियों को तो सिखाते हैं कि कैसे रहना है, क्या पहनना है, लेकिन बेटों को यह सिखाना भी उतना ही जरूरी है कि किसी लड़की की सहमति के बिना उसे छूना, रोकना या उसके साथ दुर्व्यवहार करना अपराध है।… — Maithili Thakur (@maithilithakur) September 22, 2026

Jamui Teen Harassment Case

The incident in Bihar’s Jamui district came to light after a video allegedly showing the harassment of two minors went viral on social media.

According to police, a Class 10 girl and her male friend were returning on a two-wheeler from a picnic spot on September 19 when a group allegedly stopped them, claiming to be enforcing “moral policing”. The girl was allegedly molested and sexually assaulted, while the boy was beaten.

A case has been registered at Jamui Nagar police station under Sections 74, 76 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the POCSO Act. The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought action from Bihar Police.

Nandan Yadav, identified as the main accused, was arrested after police shot him in the leg during an encounter. He was subsequently taken to Jamui Sadar Hospital for treatment. When he was brought to court, bystanders were seen slapping him as he exited the building.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the case so far, while three minors have been detained. Police have also identified Ramashish Choudhary as the person who allegedly recorded the video that brought the incident to light. He remains absconding, while police teams continue to conduct raids to trace him and the remaining suspects.

The investigation remains underway.