Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reality TV's Rajat Dalal warned Avinash Mishra regarding Eisha.

Dalal questioned Mishra's club song choice amid ongoing controversy.

He urged media platforms to verify dispute claims responsibly.

The controversy involves split rumors and infidelity allegations.

Reality television personality Rajat Dalal has publicly criticised actor Avinash Mishra amid the controversy surrounding his reported split from actress Eisha Singh and allegations of infidelity. Calling Eisha his younger sister, Rajat urged Avinash to keep his distance from her and questioned the message he was allegedly trying to convey through a recent appearance at a club.

The remarks came after Avinash was reportedly seen at a club with the song “Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu” playing, prompting speculation and reactions on social media. In a video message, Rajat also appealed to online platforms and media pages to verify information before sharing posts about the ongoing dispute.

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Rajat Dalal Tells Avinash Mishra To Stay Away From Eisha Singh

Addressing social media pages, Rajat asked them to check the facts before publishing anything related to the controversy. He said, “Meri social media pages se ek chhoti si request hai. Agar aap kuch bhi post karein, toh pehle sachchai pata kar lein aur uske baad post karein.” [I have a small request from social media pages. If you post anything, first find out the truth and then post it.]

He then spoke directly about Avinash and his equation with Eisha, claiming that he had repeatedly asked the actor to stay away from her. “Maine usse chaar baar pyaar se samjhaya hai ki Eisha se door raho. Humein farq nahi padta tumne kya kiya. Tum apna kaam karte raho, humse door raho.” [I have explained to him four times with love that he should stay away from Eisha. We don't care what you did. You keep doing your work and stay away from us.]

🚨 Rajat Dalal shares a video taking a sharp dig at Avinash, warning him not to provoke him further and saying that he will completely expose him. 👀 #RajatDalal #EishaSingh #AvinashMishra https://t.co/CRsBkBXYKw — Digital News Hub (@digital_media12) November 22, 2026

Rajat also questioned the apparent message behind the song played during Avinash's club appearance. “Ab woh club mein gaa raha hai ki tum bewafa nikle ho. Kya propaganda chalana chahte ho? Ki tum bahut shareef ho aur tumhare saath galat hua hai?” [Now he is playing the song Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu. What propaganda do you want to run? That you are very decent and that you were wronged?]

He went on to issue a stern warning, saying, “Toh bhai, sudhar jao. Aisi cheezein post mat karo ki log tum par thooken.” [So, brother, improve yourself. Don't post things that make people spit on you.]

Rajat added, “Itne masoom aur sweet mat bano. Yahan koi danger ke stunts nahi hain. Yahan tumhe safety nahi milegi. Sab kuch chala jayega.” [Don't act so innocent and sweet. There are no harmless stunts here. You won't get safety here. Everything will go away.]

Reiterating his message, he said, “Main request karta hoon, yeh stunts band karo. Apni zindagi achhe se jiyo. Tumne jo karna tha, kar liya. Humse door raho.” [I request you to stop these stunts. Live your life well. You did what you had to do. Stay away from us.]

Rajat Dalal Urges Media Pages To Verify Claims

Rajat also called on media and social media pages to exercise caution while reporting on the dispute. He objected to what he described as the incorrect attribution of actions or statements to people who may not be involved.

“Aur bhai, in media walon se bhi request hai ki responsibly post karein. Dekhkar ki kya sach hai aur kya jhooth.” [And brother, I also request the media people to post responsibly, after checking what is true and what is false.]

He further questioned why someone else's name was being brought into reports when another person was allegedly responsible for the actions being discussed. “Agar kisi se galti ho jaaye, toh samajh mein aata hai. Aap news banakar daal dete ho. Lekin koi aur stunts kar raha hai, toh kisi aur ka naam kyun daal rahe ho?” [If someone makes a mistake, it is understandable. You make a news report and post it. But if someone else is doing the stunts, why are you putting someone else's name in it?]

Concluding his video message, Rajat said he had been trying to remain calm but was repeatedly being drawn into disputes. “Main itni koshish karta hoon shaant rehne ki, pyaar se rehne ki, peace mein rehne ki. Lekin koi na koi aakar udta teer le leta hai.” [I try so much to stay calm, to stay with love and peace. But someone or the other comes and takes the flying arrow.]

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What Sparked The Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra Controversy?

The latest exchange comes amid growing social media attention on Eisha and Avinash's relationship. The two actors became close during their time on Bigg Boss 18 and had subtly acknowledged their relationship on national television. Rajat, who also participated in the reality show, shared a close, brotherly bond with Eisha during their stint in the house.

Speculation about a possible split intensified after Eisha and Avinash reportedly unfollowed each other on social media and removed photographs together. An alleged voice note attributed to Eisha's mother also surfaced, in which she accused Avinash of cheating on the actress. However, neither the authenticity of the audio nor the allegations has been independently verified.

Eisha later appeared to address the situation through an Instagram Story. She said she had trusted someone who eventually “stabbed me in the back” and indicated that she could disclose names and evidence if pushed further.

Avinash had earlier asked social media pages to respect the privacy of everyone involved. In a post, he wrote, “Guys, let’s put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone’s privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let’s allow people to live in peace.”

(With inuts from IANS)