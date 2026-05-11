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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRyan Reynolds Pens Sweet Mother’s Day Note For Blake Lively, Calls Her ‘Absolute Love Of His Life’

Ryan Reynolds Pens Sweet Mother’s Day Note For Blake Lively, Calls Her ‘Absolute Love Of His Life’

Ryan Reynolds celebrated Blake Lively this Mother's Day, calling her 'kind' and 'fearless' and the 'absolute love of his life' in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 May 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Reynolds has a history of public appreciation for Lively.

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate Blake Lively on Mother’s Day, sharing a collage of photos alongside a touching message that left little doubt about how he feels about his wife and the mother of their four children.

Ryan Reynolds’ Note For Blake Lively

“I appreciate this mother beyond measure. She is kind. She is fearless. She’s the absolute love of my life, and to our four little kids, she’s the life of their love,” the Deadpool actor wrote over the photo collage on his Instagram story.

The tribute comes just six days after Blake Lively reached a settlement with Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios in the legal dispute over the film It Ends With Us.

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The photos Reynolds shared gave fans a peek at some quiet, happy moments between the couple. One picture shows the two of them hugging and smiling at the camera, standing on a bridge near a waterfall, dressed in matching yellow waterproof cover-ups alongside other tourists nearby.

Another photo captures them sitting side by side on grey portable chairs, both looking relaxed and cheerful as they gaze into the distance. The backdrop is all rocky, open landscape.

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Reynolds Never Hid His Love

This is not the first time Reynolds has used social media to express how much Blake means to him. He has a long history of publicly praising her, and Sunday's post was very much in that spirit.

In his message, he called her "kind" and "fearless," and made it clear that their children feel just as strongly about her as he does.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is this the first time Ryan Reynolds has publicly praised Blake Lively?

No, this is not the first time Ryan Reynolds has used social media to express his love and admiration for Blake Lively. He has a history of publicly praising her.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mother's Day Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively
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