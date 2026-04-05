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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Was Once Paid Rs 50; Now One Of TV’s Highest-Paid Actresses

Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Was Once Paid Rs 50; Now One Of TV’s Highest-Paid Actresses

Rupali Ganguly’s rise to becoming one of television’s highest-paid stars is a story of resilience and success. As she celebrates her 49th birthday today, let us take a look at her journey.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
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Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly continues to rule the small screen, and on her 49th birthday, her journey from a young actor to one of the highest-paid stars in Indian television is being widely celebrated. Best known for her role in the hit show Anupamaa, Rupali has carved a strong identity through her talent, hard work and consistent performances.

A Journey From Early Struggles To Stardom

Rupali Ganguly began her acting career at a young age, but her path to success was not immediate. Over the years, she appeared in several television shows and slowly built her reputation in the industry. However, it was Anupamaa that changed everything for her.

Her portrayal of a middle-class woman navigating life’s challenges struck a deep chord with audiences, making her a household name. The show’s massive popularity played a key role in reviving her career and elevating her to the top tier of television actors.

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Among The Highest-Paid Actresses On TV

With the success of Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly’s earnings saw a significant rise. As per an Economic Times report, she charges around Rs 3 lakh per episode, placing her among the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. Her overall net worth is estimated to be around Rs 20 crore, built through acting, brand endorsements, and other professional ventures.

Apart from television, Rupali is also associated with business ventures and promotional activities, which further contribute to her income. Her financial success reflects her strong position in the entertainment industry today.

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Personal Life And Achievements

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Rupali Ganguly is known for maintaining a balanced personal life. She often shares glimpses of her family and daily routine with fans on social media, which has helped her build a strong connection with her audience.

Her journey is also inspiring because of her ability to make a powerful comeback after a break from television. Today, she stands as an example of perseverance, proving that talent and dedication can lead to renewed success at any stage in life.

A Star Who Continues To Shine

As Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday, fans continue to shower her with love and admiration. Her role in Anupamaa remains one of the most iconic on Indian television, and her popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

From humble beginnings to becoming one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses on TV, Rupali’s story is a testament to resilience and passion.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Rupali Ganguly's career journey inspiring?

Her journey is inspiring due to her perseverance and ability to make a powerful comeback after a break. She proves that talent and dedication can lead to renewed success at any stage.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
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