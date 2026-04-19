Rupali Ganguly expressed anger and disappointment over the bill's defeat in the Lok Sabha, voicing her views in a social media video.
‘They Don’t Want Us to Speak’: Rupali Ganguly Reacts On Women’s Reservation Bill's Defeat In Lok Sabha
Rupali Ganguly expresses anger over the Women’s Reservation Bill defeat in Lok Sabha, calling it a setback for women’s voices and rights in India.
- Actress Rupali Ganguly criticizes bill's defeat.
- She questions India's respect for women's power.
- Ganguly decries lawmakers' betrayal of empowerment promises.
- She warns 70 crore women remember this injustice.
Mumbai, April 19: Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly expressed her anger over the Women’s Reservation Bill's defeat in the Lok Sabha.
The 'Anupamaa' actress published a video on social media, voicing her disappointment.
She was heard saying, "A country where Mother Durga is worshipped, where we consider women as power, where there is a woman in every house, who takes care of the whole family alone. In that country, for the past 30 years, a women's reservation bill has been pending."
Criticizing those who voted against the bill in harsh words, she added, "So many promises were made. Speeches on women's empowerment were given. Candle marches were held. Women's Day posts were uploaded. And then, when it was finally time to give just one vote, some people turned their backs so easily. 298 people stood up for the bill, and 230 people said, No. They didn't want us women to come to the parliament. They didn't want us women to speak in the parliament. They didn't want our voice to be heard in the parliament and all over the country. This wasn't just a bill. This was our right."
"People say that I am dramatic. But this is a real-life drama happening with us. No matter what religion we belong to, we are women, and in this drama, we are the audience," the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress went on to add.
Rupali further warned that the 70 crore women of the country will not forget this injustice that has happened to them.
"There are 70 crore women in this country. 70 crore. And every one of them, whether they are at home, whether they are in the office, whether they are in the fields, they know what happened to them. We are women. We don't forget," she concluded.
(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Rupali Ganguly's reaction to the Women's Reservation Bill's defeat?
What key points did Rupali Ganguly make about women's reservation?
She highlighted the contradiction of worshipping Mother Durga while a women's reservation bill remained pending for 30 years, calling it a matter of women's rights.
How did Rupali Ganguly describe the voting outcome?
She criticized those who voted against the bill, stating that 230 people opposed women's presence and voices in parliament, turning their backs on empowerment.
What warning did Rupali Ganguly give to those who voted against the bill?
She warned that the 70 crore women of India will not forget this injustice and that they remember what happened.