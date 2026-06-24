Ruhanika Dhawan Buys Her First Car At 18, Divyanka Tripathi’s Sweet Reaction Wins Hearts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Ruhanika Dhawan (18) purchased her first car.

She celebrated this dream realized through hard work.

Celebrities congratulated her ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Television actress Ruhanika Dhawan, best known for playing young Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has achieved a major personal milestone at just 18 years of age. The actress recently purchased her first car and shared the special moment with her followers on social media, drawing heartfelt reactions from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Ruhanika, who has grown up in the public eye, posted a video documenting the memorable occasion. Dressed in a red saree with flowers adorning her hair, she was accompanied by her parents and even her pet dog as they visited the showroom to take delivery of the new vehicle.

A Dream Realised Through Hard Work And Determination

The video captures several emotional moments, including Ruhanika cutting a celebratory cake with her family. The young actress appeared visibly moved as she marked the achievement, which she described as the fulfilment of a long-held dream.

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Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Ruhanika penned an emotional note reflecting on her journey. She wrote that while she had always hoped to own a car at a young age, seeing the dream become a reality felt surreal.

According to the actress, the achievement represents far more than simply purchasing a vehicle. She described it as a symbol of years of hard work, perseverance and personal growth, acknowledging that the journey had been both challenging and rewarding.

Ruhanika also expressed gratitude towards God, her parents, mentors and everyone who played a role in shaping her life and career, crediting them for helping her become a stronger individual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad)

Celebrities Congratulate Ruhanika Ahead Of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’

The post quickly attracted attention from the television industry, with several celebrities congratulating the young actress on her achievement. Among them was her former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi, who affectionately wrote, “Congratulations, darling.” Social media personality Orry, along with actors Rithvik Dhanjani, Avinash Mishra and Karan Wahi, also extended their best wishes.

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Meanwhile, Ruhanika is preparing for her next professional challenge as she gears up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The upcoming season has already completed filming in Cape Town, and the actress has been regularly sharing glimpses from the shoot on social media.

With a successful acting career, a growing fan base and now her first car to celebrate, Ruhanika’s latest achievement marks yet another proud moment in her journey from child star to young television personality.