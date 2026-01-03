Rubina Dilaik Reveals Her 2026 Mantra, Says Mental Health & Letting Go Of Negativity Come First

Television actress Rubina Dilaik has shared her personal mantra for 2026, placing mental well-being at the centre of her priorities, while focusing on consciously detoxing from negativity and creating healthy boundaries.

Rubina took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself getting a hair and scalp treatment done at a Japanese salon. She asked in the caption section: “Do you make New Year’s Resolutions?”

In the video, she added text overlays which read: “Everyone has a New Year’s resolution… But I keep small promises to myself.”

Revealing her mantra, she wrote: “So my mantra for 2026 is… Detox both negative thoughts and people from my life.”

“Focus on my mental health. Work life balance. Walk the talk. Create healthy boundaries. Have faith and know when to surrender,” she concluded.

On the work front, Rubina was recently seen in the couple's reality show "Pati Patni aur Panga", which featured different themes and games that put the couple's bond to the test. It features moments of light-hearted arguments, romantic exchanges, and laughter filled interactions, offering audiences view of the real life relationships of the celebrity couples.

She was also seen in the second season of “Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited”, where she teamed up with singer Rahul Vaidya. For the unversed, the two were last seen together in another reality show, "Bigg Boss 14".

The latest season of "Laughter Chefs" will see some new faces like Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Rubina, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth, along with some familiar faces such as Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah and Rahul Vaidya. "Laughter Chefs Season 2" premiered on January 25 this year.

The last season of the show featured Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair, and Arjun Bijlani, flaunting their culinary skills. With the previous season being such a huge success.

On the professional front, Rubina started her work on the small screen with “Chotti Bahu”. She then appeared in shows such as “Saas Bina Sasural”, “Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed”, “Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev”, “Jeannie Aur Juju” and “Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

Rubina had also participated in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10”. She made her film debut in 2022 with “Ardh” starring Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

