HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Rona Aata Hai…': Usha Uthup's Emotional Reaction IndiGo's Flight Cancellation Chaos

Singer Usha Uthup shares her ordeal at Delhi Airport after IndiGo flight delays and cancellations. With shows cancelled and no airline assistance, she urges unity as passengers struggle.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 06:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran singer Usha Uthup, known for her warm persona and iconic voice, found herself facing the same chaos thousands of passengers endured on Friday as severe delays and cancellations hit Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The travel turmoil, which affected multiple airlines including IndiGo, left passengers stranded for hours — and Uthup was no exception.

Shows Cancelled as Flights Fail to Take Off

Speaking to media at the airport, the legendary singer shared that the flight delays had caused extensive disruption to her schedule.
“सारे फ्लाइट्स कैंसिल हुए, दो शो कैंसिल हुए...” she told ABP News, describing how her commitments had been derailed due to the ongoing situation.

Her IndiGo flight, scheduled from Kolkata to Delhi, reportedly saw repeated delays without any concrete updates for passengers. Uthup revealed that despite hours of waiting, there was “no information” from the airline.

“इंडिगो की तरफ से कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई.. कुछ assistance नहीं,” she stated, highlighting the lack of support from the carrier.

Calls for Unity as Passengers Suffer

The emotional cost of the disarray was visible as Uthup expressed concern for fellow travelers, many of whom had been stranded with families, elderly members, and essential commitments.

“रोना आता है देखकर लोगों suffer कर रहे हैं.. हम सब एक हो कर Lets face it unitedly..” she said, urging people to remain united despite the collective frustration.

The singer added that the troubles were not limited to her alone: “We are all united in Delays. We hope that it will resolve soon.”

IndiGo Flight Delays Spark Outrage

According to reports from passengers at Kolkata and Delhi airports, several IndiGo flights faced extensive delays owing to operational issues and weather-linked disruptions. Many travellers echoed Uthup’s complaint, stating they received little clarity or assistance throughout the ordeal.

While authorities at the Delhi airport have attributed disruptions to heavy fog and visibility complications, passengers allege poor coordination and communication between airline staff and travellers.

As the situation continues to unfold, Usha Uthup’s heartfelt remarks have resonated widely on social media, representing the collective disappointment of thousands caught in the travel crisis.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
Usha Uthup IndiGo Delays Delhi Airport Crisis Flight Cancellations Delhi Usha Uthup Flight Cancelled Airport Chaos 2025
