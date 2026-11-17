Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni retired as player, takes new CSK mentor role.

Chennai Super Kings confirmed the announcement on retention deadline day.

Dhoni led CSK to five titles, now guides future players.

Franchise owner Srinivasan praised his 2008 decision to sign Dhoni.

MS Dhoni Retirement IPL: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s association with Chennai Super Kings is entering a new chapter. The former India captain, who retired from international cricket in 2020, has now retired as an IPL player and will now mentor CSK players. The announcement was made by the franchise on the day of the IPL 2027 retention deadline.

“A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning,” CSK wrote while sharing the heartbreaking news on X (formerly Twitter).

The franchise further added, “From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home.”

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🦁💛 A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever 💛 Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home. Read more : https://t.co/YKsoHYE51A #WhistlePodu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

Amid the emotional tributes pouring in for the CSK legend, actor and television host Maniesh Paul also took a trip down memory lane. Having shared memorable moments with Dhoni, Maniesh penned a heartfelt note celebrating the cricketer’s legacy and the countless emotions he has given fans over the years.

Maniesh Paul Pens Emotional Note For MS Dhoni

Maniesh, in his post, called Dhoni the man who made “last over tak ruk” a national habit. He further highlighted how the cricketer’s impact goes far beyond numbers and trophies.

“The man who made ‘last over tak ruk’ a national habit. Mahi bhai, scoreboards can count the runs and trophies. How do you count the times you made an entire country jump off its sofa?” he wrote.

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Maniesh continued, “Thank you for the belief, the goosebumps and that impossible calm. An absolute privilege to share a frame with someone who’s given us so many unforgettable ones. Bat se jo kahaani likhi, ab dugout se aage badhegi. Wishing you all the love and success for your new innings as CSK’s mentor.”

Signing off with a line that perfectly captured the sentiment of Dhoni’s fans, he wrote, “The role changes. The roar for Thala doesn’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

MS Dhoni To Take Up Mentorship Role At CSK

CSK, in its official release, confirmed that Dhoni will mentor the team ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The franchise also reiterated that there is “no CSK without MS Dhoni”, underlining his enduring association with the five-time champions.

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N Srinivasan, who owns the franchise, also reflected on Dhoni’s journey with the franchise, recalling how insisting on bringing the cricketer on board in 2008 turned out to be one of the best decisions of his life.

“In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that’s the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home,” he said.

During his illustrious IPL career, Dhoni led CSK to five titles, the joint-most by any captain, along with two Champions League T20 trophies. He is also the franchise’s second-highest run-scorer, with 5,314 runs, and its most-capped player, having made 272 appearances for the Super Kings.