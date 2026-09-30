Years ago, Rohit Shetty predicted Ranveer Singh would be the
Rohit Shetty Had Predicted Ranveer Singh Would Become The ‘Next Superstar’ Years Before 'Dhurandhar'
Rohit Shetty had predicted Ranveer Singh’s superstar potential years before 'Dhurandhar'. Here’s what the filmmaker had said about the actor’s talent, energy and dedication
- Filmmaker Rohit Shetty predicted Ranveer Singh's superstar potential years ago.
- Shetty praised Ranveer's energy, dedication, and versatile acting skills.
- Ranveer debuted in 2010, delivering diverse, acclaimed performances.
- His 'Dhurandhar' franchise further solidified Ranveer's leading star status.
Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster run with the Dhurandhar franchise has taken his stardom to another level. However, filmmaker Rohit Shetty had already identified the actor’s superstar potential years before the release of the action franchise. In an earlier interview, Shetty had described Ranveer as the “next superstar” and praised his energy, dedication and ability to take on challenging roles.
Rohit Shetty Called Ranveer Singh The ‘Next Superstar’
Rohit Shetty, who has collaborated with Ranveer Singh on three films, has often spoken highly of the actor. During an earlier talk-show appearance, the filmmaker highlighted the close bond he shares with Ranveer and said their relationship goes beyond their professional association. Shetty also praised Ranveer’s ability to bring different characters to life. According to the filmmaker, roles that Ranveer played in films such as Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do and Simmba demanded very different performances, yet the actor managed to pull them off convincingly.
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‘He Is Extremely Hardworking,’ Said Rohit Shetty
While discussing Ranveer’s work ethic, Rohit Shetty pointed out the actor’s remarkable energy on set. He recalled that Ranveer could remain equally enthusiastic whether it was early morning or late at night. Shetty also spoke about the actor’s complete focus while working and said that Ranveer does not think about anything else once he is on a film set. The filmmaker went on to describe him as someone who was already close to becoming a superstar and identified him as the next major star.
For the unversed, Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 alongside Anushka Sharma. Since then, he has delivered performances in films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and Simmba. Before entering films, Ranveer had worked in advertising as a copywriter and had also assisted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Black. His journey from struggling for opportunities to becoming one of Hindi cinema’s prominent stars has been marked by a series of varied performances.
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‘Dhurandhar’ Took Ranveer’s Stardom To Another Level
Ranveer Singh’s career received another major boost with Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The first instalment arrived in December 2025, followed by Dhurandhar 2 in March 2026. The franchise features Ranveer alongside actors including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The two films recorded major box-office figures, further adding to Ranveer’s position among Bollywood’s leading stars.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Rohit Shetty predict about Ranveer Singh's potential?
What qualities did Rohit Shetty admire about Ranveer Singh's work ethic?
Rohit Shetty praised Ranveer's remarkable energy on set and his complete focus. He noted Ranveer remains enthusiastic and thinks of nothing else once he is on a film set.
How did the 'Dhurandhar' franchise impact Ranveer Singh's career?
The 'Dhurandhar' franchise gave Ranveer Singh's career a major boost, taking his stardom to another level. The films, released in 2025 and 2026, achieved significant box-office success.
When did Ranveer Singh make his Bollywood debut?
Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. Before acting, he worked as a copywriter and assisted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.