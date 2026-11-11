Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Shetty disowned a viral fake Facebook post.

He clarified Instagram is his only official social media presence.

The fake post criticised Gaurav Gupta's 'Bigg Boss 20' roast.

Gupta's jokes on contestants Scout, Love sparked controversy.

Director Rohit Shetty has publicly distanced himself from a Facebook post that was being shared as his reaction to comedian Gaurav Gupta’s roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill. He made it clear that he has no presence on Facebook or X, and that Instagram is the only platform he actually uses.

‘Fake And Unauthorised’

Rohit told his fans to be wary of fake profiles using his name on other platforms. He asked people not to interact with those pages and not to treat anything they post as coming from him. “I would like to clarify that my only official social media presence is on Instagram. I am not present on Facebook or X. Any account or profile claiming to be me on these platforms is fake and unauthorised,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

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In the next few lines, he added, “I request everyone to not engage with such accounts or consider any content posted through them as coming from me. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”





The clarification comes after a Facebook post purportedly written by Rohit Shetty in response to Gaurav Gupta’s roast went viral on social media. The post, written in Hinglish, argued that mocking or insulting people in the name of comedy should not be encouraged.

“Friendly roasting theek hai par roasting ke naam par kisi ka mazaak udaana band hona chahiye. Hansana achhi baat hai, lekin kisi ko rulakar ya insult karke hansna nahi. Respect everyone,” it read.

Gaurav Gupta’s ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Controversy

Gaurav Gupta appeared as a guest on the Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan. During his appearance, the comedian took jibes at several housemates, including Scout OP (Tanmay Singh) and Love Gill.

Some of his jokes about Love and Scout did not go down well with the contestants. Scout, in particular, appeared visibly upset after Gaurav brought up his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani.

“Hamare jo Scout bhai hain, ye relationship mai bhi hain Kaashvi ji ke saath [Our Scout bhai is also in a relationship with Kaashvi.]” he said, before asking, “Bhai yaad hai aapko? [Brother, do you remember?]”

He added, “Mai aapko batana chahunga, aap toh gamer aadmi ho, aapko pata hai na khelte hue ek hi remote rakhna chahiye. [I would like to tell you that you are a gamer, so you know that while playing, one should use only one remote.]”

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Gaurav also referred to Scout’s comment to Love Gill, saying that he even told Love that he sees Kaashvi in her. Scout appeared offended and denied saying any such thing.

However, Gaurav continued with his roast, saying, “Aap toh ye bhi nahi manoge ki aap paer pe jaake kambal dhak dete ho. [You wouldn’t even admit that you go and cover someone’s feet with a blanket.]”

“Ye jitna bhi udaas ho, lekin jaise hi Love Gill ke paas aata hai, Ye Scout se sprout ho jata hai...maa kasam aisa khilta hai na ye. [No matter how upset he is, the moment he goes near Love Gill, he goes from Scout to Sprout. I swear, he just lights up!]”

Gaurav also joked about Scout giving Love Gill a foot massage, saying, “Pure Bigg Boss ka sabse bada feminist aadmi yahi hai kyuki inhone bata diya ki jannat aurat ke paer mai hi hoti hai. [He is the biggest feminist in the entire Bigg Boss house because he has proved that heaven lies at a woman’s feet.]”

When he turned to Love and tried to take a dig at her for taking free foot massages, she snapped back at him saying that he should also get one if hets a chance.

The controversy gained further traction on social media, following which the comedian reportedly made his Instagram account private for a brief period. He has since switched it back to public.

What’s Next For Rohit Shetty

Rohit is currently working on Golmaal 5, which stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Sharman Josh. Akshay Kumar joins the franchise this time. The film is set to hit theatres on January 8, 2027.